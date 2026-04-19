Naughty Dog in crisis: Why the studio is losing its creative identity

According to former lighting artist Gabriel Betancourt, Naughty Dog is struggling with structural problems that, due to growth to over 600 employees and the loss of essential generalists, threaten the studio's future innovative strength.

Former employees warn of the loss of internal studio synergy due to massive team expansions and the departure of irreplaceable key figures. It is already obvious that the studio has ceased to deliver due to poor decisions.

The 200-person limit as a turning point

In a Interview with KiwiTalkz Gabriel Betancourt put his finger on a sore spot that affects many AAA studios: the scalability of creativity. According to Betancourt, all of the studio's milestones achieved their quality in teams of fewer than 200 people. At this scale, the so-called Dunbar number came into play – everyone knew everyone else, communication channels were short, and synergy was immediate.

Today, Naughty Dog operates with over 600 employees. The result is a transformation from a "creative village" to a "production factory." Where direct communication once sufficed, complex hierarchies and middle management now slow down the process. The outcome is technically near-flawless products like "The Last Of Us Part II"But the price for this is a slower, colder development process that leaves little room for the former flexibility."

The loss of the “unicorns” and the knowledge vacuum

A technical studio's success hinges on its human capital. For years, Naughty Dog was known for its "unicorns"—specialists who were also generalists (jack of all trades, master of one). These employees could think outside the box and solve problems that affected multiple departments.

Betancourt describes a "traumatic" scenario: When these knowledge holders leave the studio, they leave a vacuum. Newly hired specialists often focus only on their narrow area of ​​expertise, which leads to projects stalling as soon as the original architects of a mechanics or graphics pipeline are no longer available. This brain drain forces Naughty Dog to desperately search for all-round talent to ensure technical continuity.

Risk aversion in the multi-million dollar trap

Another critical point is the declining willingness to take risks. The success of "The Last of Us" was based on the fact that Bruce Straley and Neil Druckmann were prepared to risk their careers for what was then a risky vision.

In the current market environment, where budgets for PlayStation Studios' first-party titles regularly exceed $200 million, this room for maneuver has almost disappeared. A failure today could threaten not just a project, but the very existence of the entire studio. This leads to a strategic complacency that can stifle innovation. The focus is on established brands instead of radically forging new paths.

The development of first-party teams

Looking at the development of Sony studios like Guerrilla Games or Santa Monica Studio reveals a similar pattern. The transition from the PS3 to the PS5 era quadrupled team sizes. While this enabled graphical masterpieces, it simultaneously stretched development cycles from two to three years to six to seven years. Naughty Dog is not an isolated case, but as Sony's former "crown jewel," the loss of its agile identity hits them particularly hard.

For us gamers, this development means that the waiting times between Naughty Dog titles will continue to increase, while the gameplay risks decrease. We will receive technically perfect games, but these risk losing their soul to the efficient management of large groups of employees. If Naughty Dog fails to strike a balance between its factory-like structure and a return to "unicorn" talent, the studio risks becoming a mere sequel supplier, devoid of the element of surprise it once possessed.