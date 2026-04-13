Naughty Dog: Studio management accepts crunch as a normal part of the process

According to former employees, Naughty Dog has abandoned attempts to avoid overtime and instead views extreme work periods (“crunch”) as a necessary condition for the quality of its games.

Former developers like Benson Russell confirm in an interview with KiwiTalkzThe studio management internally admitted after the production of "The Last of Us" that projects of that quality were not feasible without a massive increase in workload. Anyone unwilling to follow this path was advised by the studio to leave – and a strong letter of recommendation was provided.

Systematic crunch since Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

According to Russell, the work culture at Naughty Dog took on a life of its own after the first Uncharted game. While initial attempts were made to reduce the workload, management eventually capitulated to its own high standards. Internal meetings revealed that crunch was "simply what it takes" to produce games of this caliber.

The studio uses a psychological mechanism:

Internal deadlines: These will be treated as if they were already the final release dates for retail.

These will be treated as if they were already the final release dates for retail. Bonus system: Officially, crunch time is not mandatory, but the amount of bonus payments correlates directly with the amount of work performed.

Officially, crunch time is not mandatory, but the amount of bonus payments correlates directly with the amount of work performed. Printing by Sony: Russell suggests that the publisher also exerts pressure if no presentable results are available after multi-year development cycles and high investments.

Recent reports indicate that this culture is continuing with the new project, "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet." Having missed internal milestones, the studio is apparently once again in an intense crunch phase. This follows the familiar pattern of productions like "The Last of Us Part II," where reports of massive overwork and burnout surfaced years ago.

There are other ways to do it if you want.

In contrast to other Sony studios like Insomniac Games, which increasingly try to minimize crunch through better planning, Naughty Dog remains true to its principles. The studio defines itself through a perfection that can seemingly only be achieved by exhausting its personnel resources.

For gamers, this policy usually translates to technically polished products at release in the short term. However, in the long run, this "talent drain" harms innovation, as experienced developers leave the studio. Buyers should be prepared for Naughty Dog's enormous quality standards to continue being achieved at the expense of questionable working conditions, making future release delays due to planning problems more likely.