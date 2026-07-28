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Naughty Dog aims for 2027: Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet picks up marketing momentum

Mark Avatar 2026
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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Naughty Dog plans to release Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet in 2027. New job postings confirm the start of the PR phase.

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Naughty Dog is aiming for a 2027 release for its new sci-fi epic, "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet." This has been confirmed by the usually well-informed insider NateTheHate, while a newly posted job advertisement from the studio's headquarters in Santa Monica simultaneously underscores the imminent launch of its global PR machine.

Job posting reveals hot marketing phase

Naughty Dog is currently seeking a Senior Communications Producer. The job description clearly states the project: The team is in the midst of work on "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet." The role is clearly defined. They are looking for a leader with at least eight years of experience to coordinate marketing campaigns, PR materials, merchandise, event appearances, and trailer productions across global pipelines.

The fact that this position focuses on asset approval and external partners suggests a well-planned lead time. AAA productions of this scale typically begin their structured PR roadmap 12 to 18 months before the planned release date. This aligns precisely with current rumors.

Insider information confirms the schedule

When asked about the release structure of Sony's first-party titles, industry insider NateTheHate specified the target timeframe. Asked whether the title would be released in 2027 or 2028, he stated that 2027 was the developer's internal goal. Following the announcement of "God of War Laufey," "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet" thus positions itself as the next major milestone in Sony's lineup for the second half of the PS5's lifespan.

Historically speaking, these pieces of the puzzle fit together. The time between hiring senior staff for global communications and the actual market launch rarely exceeds a year and a half. Furthermore, a 2027 release gives Naughty Dog the necessary time to optimize its proprietary engine to the maximum potential of the current console generation.

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The signs point to consolidation. Naughty Dog isn't expanding its communication structures speculatively, but rather preparing tangible assets for the public. Information flow regarding "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet" will noticeably increase next year. The targeted 2027 release is realistic, but leaves little room for delays in the final technical stages.

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