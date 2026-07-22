NBA 2K27: Release date, platforms & cover athletes revealed

Publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts will release “NBA 2K27” on September 4, 2026 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2, while buyers of the more expensive editions will gain access from August 28.

The standard cover (€69.99) features San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. The deluxe edition ($99.99) features Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. The ultra edition (€149.99) celebrates Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose.

Microtransactions and edition split

A look at the pricing reveals the usual 2K strategy. Early access from August 28th remains locked behind the paywall of the upgrade packages.

Those who pay €99,99 for the Deluxe Edition secure early access, 100.000 Virtual Currency (VC), and various XP boosters for MyCAREER and MyTEAM. The €149,99 Ultra Edition from 2K includes an additional 35.000 VC, the Season 1 Pro Pass, and a Battle Pass pack for summer 2027. Furthermore, the developers guarantee exclusive top player cards until May 2027.

Technically, the manufacturer promises adjustments via its proprietary ProPLAY technology, as in previous years. Real NBA movements will be directly translated into game animations. Details on gameplay mechanics are still pending. A dedicated gameplay trailer will follow on July 28th.

Is the announcement worthwhile?

2K is sticking to its tried-and-tested formula. Players receive an iterative annual update with adjusted rosters and the usual focus on microtransactions.

Those who want to accelerate their MyPLAYER progress without an extreme time investment will be pushed towards the 100-euro mark by pre-order bonuses. Technically, it remains to be seen how much Visual Concepts will utilize the ProPLAY platform on the current consoles and the Switch 2 version. Without concrete details from the gameplay trailer on July 28th, series veterans should wait and see.