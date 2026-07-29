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NBA 2K27: Trailer shows new gameplay features and roadmap

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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2K has released the gameplay trailer for NBA 2K27. All the details about AI defense, MyCareer, the auction house, and the lack of PC crossplay are summarized below.

Nba 2k27

2K Sports has released the first gameplay trailer for "NBA 2K27" and provided the roadmap leading up to the release. In addition to revamped AI defense and a dynamic dunk meter, there are new features for MyCareer, MyTeam, and MyNBA.

New dunnage meter and smarter AI

2K Sports is working on "NBA 2K27“The core mechanics on the court have been revamped. AI defenders will now make shots more difficult for players and won't be so easily forced out of position. In addition, there's a completely redesigned dunk meter that dynamically evaluates defensive positioning from the moment of takeoff to the shot. Good defense reduces the green window in mid-air, requiring more precise timing. Poor defense will be punished more consistently.”

MyCareer is going back to the roots of streetball: The legendary Rucker Park serves as the setting for the new Prelude story, "Fire & Concrete." The city retains its compact layout but this time features a neon-lit nighttime aesthetic. In the Builder, we can customize up to 53 badges – 19 of which are brand new.

Auction house, NBA rules and PC dampener

Managers in MyNBA are pleased with the new CBA salary rules, such as the impact of the "Second Apron" and no-trade clauses for free agents. In MyTeam, 2K is linking the auction house across platforms for the first time, connecting PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch 2.

PC players are once again left out in the cold when it comes to crossplay. Crossplay remains exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This is a real disappointment and a missed opportunity.

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The announced gameplay adjustments sound promising, especially the dynamic dunk meter and the improved AI defense. The fact that MyNBA is finally incorporating real CBA rules sends a strong message to strategy fans. The final stream on August 18th will have to show how effectively these systems will impact gameplay.

What do you think about the fact that the cross-platform auction house is including the Switch 2, but PC players are once again completely left out when it comes to crossplay?

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