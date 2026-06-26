NBA The Run is getting a single-player mode: shoot hoops without an online connection.

Developer Play by Play is bringing a full single-player mode to the arcade basketball game "NBA The Run," which will be playable both solo and in co-op. However, it won't be released until spring 2027.

The gameplay of "NBA The Run" is great, but the chronic lack of modes has been its biggest drawback. Play by Play now delivers exactly what the community is asking for. The upcoming single-player mode finally lets you take to the court alone, but also allows you to bring in friends if you wish – locally on the couch or online.

The catch is the timeline. Nothing will happen on the solo front before 2027. The studio wants to refine the mechanics and needs time for that. Sounds tough for solo players. And it is. But at least the rest of the schedule until spring isn't on hold.

Full program before the big update

Before the single-player campaign launches, the developers are adding other features to the game. Three new players will join the roster on July 3rd. In August, Season 1 will bring the first major in-game update, including a ranked mode and voice chat.

This completely changes the feel of a match. Players who previously stumbled around the field without coordinating can now finally communicate their tactics. Gameplay tuning and bug fixes are being implemented simultaneously. The game will definitely be more polished this summer, even if the solo mode is still a long way off.

The announcement sends a strong signal to the community, which is clamoring for offline content. The fact that a simple single-player mode has taken almost a year to develop is a disappointment. However, the Play by Play feature shows that they are taking the feedback seriously. Until 2027, NBA The Run will remain a purely online work in progress, though it will receive significantly more structure in August.

Will the announced ranked mode with voice chat in August save the wait for single-player, or will the game be dead without real solo content until 2027?