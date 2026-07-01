NBCUniversal plans to enter the gaming market after the Comcast split – report

Following its spin-off from parent company Comcast, NBCUniversal may be planning to enter the gaming industry through acquisitions or strategic partnerships.

The media group is using its newfound independence to offset the ongoing losses in its TV and film business. However, for tax reasons, the actual implementation cannot take place until at least one year after the final split.

The separation as a strategic catalyst

Comcast is dismantling its 15-year-old empire of network infrastructure and content. NBCUniversal will operate independently going forward, retaining its film studio, theme parks, and Peacock streaming service. Comcast will initially hold a minority stake of 19,9 percent, which will be sold off gradually.

The goal is maximum flexibility. Synergies between cable networks and content existed only on paper anyway. For years, the market penalized this structure with a conglomerate discount. That's over now.

Gaming in NBCUniversal's sights

The focus on digital games comes as no surprise. Comcast has previously evaluated acquisitions of Activision and Electronic Arts, as well as a stake in Epic Games. Existing collaborations with Nintendo on theme parks and the multi-billion dollar movies demonstrate the potential.

Meanwhile, the gaming market is undergoing radical consolidation. Electronic Arts is facing a $55 billion privatization by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners. Microsoft's Xbox division is considered a potential spin-off candidate on Wall Street.

For NBCUniversal, it's about gaining access to strong brands. Content demand is rising while traditional linear TV viewership is declining. Games are filling this gap in viewership. Netflix has been demonstrating this strategy on a smaller scale for years. An acquisition on the scale of Take-Two – whose GTA VI is released in November and has already generated over $3 billion in pre-orders – would immediately catapult NBCUniversal into the big leagues.

Legal and financial hurdles

However, the timeline is subject to change. To avoid jeopardizing the planned tax exemption of the split, NBCUniversal must operate without mergers or sales for at least one year after the separation. Preliminary negotiations legally block this status. Only deals that demonstrably were not discussed before the split could theoretically be finalized earlier. Furthermore, large mergers in the tech and media industries face significant resistance from antitrust authorities.

NBCUniversal's move is the logical consequence of a converging entertainment landscape. For gamers, this means more capital in the market in the medium term, but also further consolidation of brands under gigantic media conglomerates. Success depends on execution. Those who see gaming merely as a licensed add-on for Hollywood franchises will fail. Those who allow studios to operate independently will win.