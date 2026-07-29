Envy debate instead of system criticism: EA CEO pockets $38,6 million after record year

Electronic Arts will pay CEO Andrew Wilson a total compensation of $38,65 million for fiscal year 2026. This represents a 27 percent increase compared to the previous year's $30,53 million.

The timing has drawn public criticism: In the same fiscal year, the publisher cut jobs at the four studios involved in Battlefield 6 – DICE, Criterion Games, Ripple Effect, and Motive Studio. The figures follow ruthless business practices.

The structure of the million-dollar salary

Wilson's compensation is composed, according to current 10-K report The compensation package is comprised of various components. The base salary is $1,3 million. The lion's share consists of stock options worth $28,48 million. In addition, there is a cash bonus of $6,5 million and $2,37 million for miscellaneous expenses, including security services and private jet use.

Other executives also received bonuses. CFO Stuart Canfield earned $11,32 million, and President Laura Miele $13,71 million. The average annual salary for an EA employee during the same period was $126.612. Wilson earned 305 times more than his employees.

Fulfilled contracts instead of empathy

The bonus pool was paid out in full, up to 110 percent. This was based on adjusted revenue of $8,026 billion, exceeding the internal target of $7,85 billion. The report cites the achievement of all development goals for "Battlefield 6" and the performance of titles such as "EA Sports FC" and "Apex Legends" as the triggers for the bonuses.

The fact that developers from the Battlefield teams were laid off in March 2026 – shortly after the game became the best-selling title of 2025 in the US – fueled the public debate. Economically, the two events should be considered separately.

On the one hand, there are contractually guaranteed bonuses for management, linked to financial performance indicators. On the other hand, there are structural adjustments to secure margins for investors. This isn't a question of morality. It's the rulebook of publicly traded corporations. The ongoing $55 billion takeover by a consortium led by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund PIF further intensifies this pressure for returns.

Outrage doesn't pay salaries or prevent layoffs. Those who are portraying the outcry over Wilson's salary as a scandal are ignoring the reality of the capital markets: contracts are honored as long as the numbers add up.

The debate changes nothing for the player. Management rakes in the profits because the revenues are good. The developers are laid off because costs need to be cut. That's just how the business works.