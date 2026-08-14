NEO BERLIN 2087 won't be released until 2028: New gameplay footage from Gamescom 2026

Publisher ByteRockers' Games and developer Elysium Game Studio have announced a specific release window for "NEO BERLIN 2087" ahead of Gamescom 2026. The dark cyberpunk action RPG will be released in 2028 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

A new trailer, released just in time for Gamescom 2026, sets the stage for the dystopian future of the German capital. We step into the shoes of Nolan, an investigator with the Neo Berlin Police Department. His mission is clear: to find Natalie, the missing daughter of the murdered police chief. What begins as a simple search quickly escalates into a conspiracy that threatens the entire city.

Investigative work and hybrid perspective

The developers versprechen A mix of detective work and flexible combat. Nolan uses special abilities to reconstruct victims' memories and relive their last seconds of life. That sounds exciting on paper.

The game playfully allows us to choose between stealth sections and direct confrontations. The seamless switching between first-person and third-person perspectives is particularly noticeable. Those who are discovered resort to firearms and blades in close and ranged combat. Decisions made in dialogues and actions are also supposed to influence the course of the story. Many promise this. Whether it will be truly profound remains to be seen.

Are the setting and technology sufficient for the long haul?

The world of "NEO BERLIN 2087" depicts an extreme class system. While the upper class lives in luxury behind new Berlin walls, the rest struggle in the wasteland against scarce resources and rampaging machines. The premise is compelling.

Nevertheless, skepticism remains warranted. 2028 is still a long way off. An ambitious genre mix of first-person shooter, third-person stealth, and RPG elements from a smaller studio carries risks. Trying to do too much at once can easily lead to overreaching. If Elysium Game Studio uses the extra time to refine the gunplay and detective mechanics, the project could succeed. It's not impossible.

The vision is there, and the futuristic Berlin setting has charm. The perspective shifts between first-person and third-person look good in the gameplay scenes. However, the 2028 release announcement noticeably dampens any premature euphoria. Expectations are tempered, and patience is required.