Neo Berlin 2087: Pre-Alpha Gameplay Shows Investigator Mechanics and Perspective Shifts

Elysium Game Studio showcases over 16 minutes of pre-alpha gameplay from the sci-fi action RPG "Neo Berlin 2087". The clip demonstrates the seamless switching between first-person and third-person perspectives, as well as the reconstruction of memories.

The gameplay shows Detective Nolan investigating a massacre of a special forces unit in District 13. Instead of pure gunplay, the focus is on the use of the Nexus Scan. Nolan analyzes bullet holes, matches bloodstains, and reads neural chips to reconstruct the events. Dialogue choices and the search for clues take up the majority of the scenes shown.

The visual presentation appears extremely detailed thanks to the Unreal Engine. However, the character movements and gunfights still exhibit noticeable roughness in the pre-alpha stage shown.

Perspectives as a game mechanic

The switch between first-person and third-person perspectives is situational. While search sequences and dialogues often take place in first-person view, the game switches to third-person view during shootouts. This approach is intended to spatially separate investigation and action.

It's difficult to assess whether the detective mechanics will be sustainable in the long run. The way clues are read appears heavily scripted.

The combination of a cyberpunk setting and detective work with Nexus scanning looks visually stunning, but the hit feedback in gunfights still feels completely wooden. Anyone expecting a finished next-gen heavyweight should temper their expectations.

Do you see the constant switching between first-person investigation and third-person action as a real added value for the dynamics, or does this change in perspective rather break your immersion?