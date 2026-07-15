Neo Berlin 2087: Forget AAA – It's going to be a purebred indie crime thriller.

ByteRockers' Games has officially taken over publishing duties for the ambitious cyberpunk project "Neo Berlin 2087" from Elysium Games. The new duo's most important point right off the bat: this won't be a huge open-world RPG, but rather a focused, linear detective thriller in a compact indie format.

Reality check at the planetarium

Instead of spending money on an expensive, official Guinness World Record attempt, the team simply played their in-house space game Exovia illegally and brilliantly on the giant planetarium dome in Berlin – and then used the saved budget for proper catering for the assembled community and the developers' families. ByteRockers CEO Maik even showed up in a real spacesuit. A nice gesture.

The real star of the evening, however, was the new look at "Neo Berlin 2087." And this presentation was above all one thing: a much-needed course correction. Earlier, extremely cinematic trailers had raised expectations in the community that the next gigantic triple-A cyberpunk epic was brewing.

That was a colossal misunderstanding. Now the developers are pulling the plug and lowering expectations to a realistic level.

Investigation instead of an endless sandbox

No endless open world, no grind. Instead, "Neo Berlin 2087" focuses on handcrafted, linear levels and a tight, suspenseful thriller story. You take on the role of a detective and decide whether to silently sneak through the shadows or let your guns do the talking. The transition between first- and third-person perspectives is seamless.

That sounds incredibly sensible. We much prefer a polished, emotionally resonant indie experience to a soulless, unfinished, sprawling sandbox that a small studio would inevitably overreach with. This unflinching honesty is a huge benefit to the project. Avoiding the "open world" label takes a massive amount of pressure off the studio and gives us hope that we'll get an atmospheric, well-rounded detective adventure set in the streets of a futuristic Berlin. Anyone wanting to grill the developers and get hands-on experience can do so at the upcoming Gamescom.

Honestly: Are you happy about the focus on a linear story, or would you have preferred a freely explorable Berlin cyberpunk world despite the indie budget?