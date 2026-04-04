NetherRealm is looking for Q&A testers: Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat?

NetherRealm Studios is currently actively seeking QA testers in Chicago for an unannounced AAA project, suggesting an advanced stage of development.

The Vacancies Warner Bros. Discovery's career portal specifically targets the Chicago location and requires experience with current console platforms as well as PC. Since QA teams are usually significantly expanded when a game is fully playable and the focus shifts to polishing and bug fixing, the signs are increasingly pointing to an imminent announcement.

What the job search reveals about the timeline

The search for testers is a classic signal in the development cycle. While NetherRealm used relatively short marketing cycles for "Mortal Kombat 1" (2023), the current phase suggests that the core gameplay is already finalized.

The fact that they are specifically looking for testers for "multiple consoles" confirms the multi-platform approach the studio has been pursuing for years. For us gamers, this means: The project is no longer just a concept, but already exists in a form that can be "broken" and tested.

The return of the superheroes?

Rumors are swirling in the community, with two scenarios dominating:

injustice 3: It's been almost a decade since Injustice 2 (2017) was released. The usual release cycle between MK and Injustice was interrupted by the direct sequel Mortal Kombat 1 after MK11. Leaks from Warner Bros. sources... indicated Most recently in May 2025, it was suggested that the DC heroes would be next.

It's been almost a decade since Injustice 2 (2017) was released. The usual release cycle between MK and Injustice was interrupted by the direct sequel Mortal Kombat 1 after MK11. Leaks from Warner Bros. sources... indicated Most recently in May 2025, it was suggested that the DC heroes would be next. Mortal Kombat sequel: Although MK1 was still supported with DLCs (such as the Khaos Reigns Add-on), WB could opt for a faster release cycle due to the enormous appeal of the brand.

NetherRealm's hiring right now is no coincidence. With the Summer Game Fest approaching in June 2026, it offers the perfect opportunity for a teaser. Historically, Ed Boon loves to tease the community via Twitter (X) before releasing full trailers. A new Injustice game would also be the ideal synergy for the revamped DC Universe (DCU) under James Gunn.

The news is a clear sign of life, but no reason for immediate celebration. QA phases can be lengthy, especially for fighting games that require extremely precise balancing and a stable online infrastructure. A release before the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027 is rather unlikely despite the new hires. Nevertheless, the machine is running.

What would you prefer to see: A dark Injustice 3 that continues the multiverse story, or the next big gameplay revolution in Mortal Kombat?