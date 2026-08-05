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New area concepts: The District celebrates its premiere at gamescom 2026

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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“The District” launches at gamescom 2026. SK Gaming, hardware highlights, creator events, and pure e-sports action await you in a 3.000 sq m area.

Gamescom 2026

Berlin-based agency marqed is presenting "The District," a new 3.000 square meter area for competitive gaming in Hall 8 at gamescom. Brands, creators, and esports teams will consolidate their presence there in one central location.

3.000 square meters of space, divided between Hall 8 and the outdoor area P8. That's the plan from the marqed agency for this year's gamescom. Instead of the usual scattered advertising booths, the new area "The District" strategically brings together brands, hardware manufacturers, and e-sports giants.

Focus instead of chance. The idea behind the concept is simple. Visitors shouldn't just wander past booths, but rather find specific content related to competitive gaming, creator culture, and hardware. Alongside brands like KitKat, Logitech, and Porsche, SK Gaming alone occupies around 800 square meters of the space. Together with partners like Telekom, REWE, and SanDisk, the team is creating unique experiences there.

What does this offer visitors?

Until now, sponsor booths at trade shows often felt out of place. Brands pushed their products on the community without engaging with the players. That's about to change.

If the concept works, Hall 8 will become a central hub for live matches, creator activities, and hardware tests. No more searching around. Everything will be concentrated in one place. Will it work? We'll find out in August. The opportunity for a better trade fair structure is definitely there.

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The concept sounds exciting and removes the usual trade fair clutter from the halls. How much real added value the stands offer on-site will be determined on the exhibition floor.

E-Sports area spanning 3000 square meters: Are you looking forward to intense competitive action in Hall 8, or do you not need such sponsorship zones at gamescom?

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