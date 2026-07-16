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New DualSense controller: Nintendo shows how to replace the battery according to EU regulations.

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Dualsense Controller Removable Battery

From 2027, EU regulations will require manufacturers to offer easily replaceable batteries. Nintendo is leading the way with Joy-Con kits, while the PS5 DualSense remains a DIY project.

From 2027, the EU will force manufacturers to rethink controller design via the EU Battery Directive. While Nintendo already offers official battery replacement kits including tools for the Joy-Cons, changing the battery in the PS5 DualSense remains a fiddly DIY project at the user's own risk for the average gamer.

EU law overrides Sony's throwaway design

From 2027 onwards, the EU battery regulation stipulates that batteries in portable devices must be easily accessible and replaceable for end users. Nintendo actively prepares for itThe Japanese company will now include a package containing a replacement battery, screwdriver, pry tool, and sealing material for modified Joy-Cons. This transforms the replacement process from a hidden repair into an official maintenance step. Sony has completely ignored this service concept for the DualSense controller so far.

The DualSense battery isn't glued in, but it's buried deep inside the casing. Replacing the battery requires prying off the delicate case cover, releasing hidden clips, removing tiny screws, and disconnecting the fragile connector from the motherboard. One wrong move and the delicate adaptive trigger cables will be damaged. This isn't customer service. This is an obstacle.

Technically identical, conceptually worlds apart

Technically, both manufacturers use similar designs with plug-in lithium-ion batteries. The difference lies purely in the concept. Nintendo includes instructions and tools directly with the kit. Sony remains silent and leaves the explanation to repair portals like iFixit.

For the Japanese, battery replacement is a product feature. For the PlayStation division, it's a warranty issue. But that's likely to change soon.

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Sony must new hardware revision of the DualSense Prepare for the next generation of controllers at the latest. A separate, screw-on flap on the back of the controller would solve the problem immediately. The solder points and connectors are already there. All that's missing is the will to make the housing user-friendly.

The DualSense is an excellent input device and among the best of its kind, but it's an ecological and economic dead end unless you're technically inclined. Once the battery degrades after hundreds of charging cycles, the €70 controller risks becoming e-waste without any tinkering skills. Nintendo shows how it can be done differently. Sony absolutely must improve here. The law will decide on this by 2027 at the latest.

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