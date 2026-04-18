New name, old magic: Hela becomes "Hela: of Mice & Magic"

The Scandinavian folklore adventure Hela now carries the subtitle "of Mice & Magic," highlighting the interplay between tiny heroes and magical abilities. A new deep-dive trailer also illustrates how strongly the sound design and Nordic nature are intended to shape the gameplay experience as a small mouse.

Hela is now called “Hela: of Mice & Magic"To more clearly emphasize the central role of the playable mice and their magical tools in the gameplay. However, the name change does not mark a change of direction, but rather underlines the focus on the cooperation between a benevolent witch and her little companions in an open world inspired by northern Sweden."

Focus on the youngest

The new title is a direct response to the core gameplay. While "Hela" is often associated with the Norse goddess of death, developer Windup Games (founded by the minds behind Unravel) wants to avoid any misunderstandings. "of Mice & Magic" makes it clear that this is not a dark RPG, but an atmospheric adventure from a microscopic perspective.

The mechanics shown, centered around the "magical frog backpack," are strongly reminiscent of the tactile feel of "Unravel." The backpack serves as a multifunctional tool for overcoming obstacles that would be insurmountable for a normal mouse. The fact that magic functions as a tool here, and not solely as a combat resource, perfectly complements the game's unhurried approach.

The current trailer places a strong emphasis on the soundscape. This is no coincidence: Composers Frida Johansson and Henrik Oja, who previously delivered the award-winning soundtrack for "Unravel," have opted for a dynamic musical score.

Proximity to settlements: Clear, structured melodies dominate here, conveying a sense of security.

Clear, structured melodies dominate here, conveying a sense of security. Wilderness: The music recedes into the background, leaving room for atmospheric ambient sounds such as wind, water, and animal noises.

This decision shows that Windup Games doesn't just see nature as a pretty backdrop. The world is meant to "breathe." For us players, this means the pace is deliberately slowed down. Anyone hoping for high-speed action is in the wrong place; this is about observation and solving environmental puzzles in co-op or solo mode.

Significance for the genre

"Hela: of Mice & Magic" occupies a niche popularized by games like "Tunic" and "Stray," but so far avoids their melancholy or harshness. It's a feel-good adventure with technical depth. Comparisons to Unravel are obvious, but the open-world structure is an ambitious step for the small team. The biggest challenge will be filling the vast areas of the northern Swedish forests with meaningful gameplay elements, without making the journeys a chore for the tiny protagonists.

The name change makes sense in sharpening the game's identity. The involvement of Unravel veterans almost guarantees a high level of emotional depth and top-notch art design. Whether the open world offers enough variety to captivate beyond its atmosphere remains to be seen. However, for fans of relaxed exploration games, this title is a must-have on their watchlist.

Are you satisfied with the immersive atmosphere and the "mouse feel", or do you absolutely need a complex combat system in an open world?