Neural Rendering: How DLSS 5 and PSSR 2 are rewriting the graphics rules for PC and PS6

Nvidia's DLSS 5 promises photorealistic lighting through neural networks starting in fall 2026. But while PC gamers are upgrading with the RTX 50 series, console gamers face a tough question: Will this graphical marvel be denied to the PS6?
The technological gap between PC and console games could widen dramatically by the end of 2026. DLSS 5 is no longer a traditional upscaler, but a "neural renderer." This technology uses machine learning to completely regenerate lighting, materials, and shadows.
Games like "Hogwarts Legacy," "Starfield," and "Resident Evil Requiem" appear physically accurate in their lighting, without the hardware having to painstakingly calculate every single ray of light. Digital Foundry showcases some impressive results in a new special feature.
Nvidia exclusivity as an insurmountable hurdle
DLSS 5 is based on proprietary algorithms that absolutely require the Tensor Cores of the Nvidia architecture. Since Sony is still relying on a... Partnership with AMD If this is the case, DLSS 5 will not be technically executable on the console.
The PS6 will be based on a custom chip, likely using the Zen 6 (CPU) and RDNA 5 (GPU) architecture. AMD hardware simply lacks the specific interfaces to access Nvidia's closed AI ecosystem.
Sony's answer: PSSR 2.0 and "Project Amethyst"
Sony is aware of this gap. Internally, the development of the PS6 is codenamed "Project Amethyst." Here, Sony and AMD are working on a deep integration of AI accelerators, the so-called neural arrays.
- PSSR 2.0: The current version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) is only now being rolled out for the PS5 Pro. rolled out and shows impressive results in image stability in titles like Resident Evil Requiem.
- Neural illumination: For the PS6, the goal with PSSR is not only to increase the resolution, but – similar to DLSS 5 – to “estimate” lighting calculations using AI in order to enable true path tracing at 60 or even 120 FPS.
The PC remains at the forefront.
Despite Sony's efforts, Nvidia retains the lead in terms of both time and technology. DLSS 5 will be ready for market by autumn 2026, while the PS6 hardware will likely still be in its final design phase at that time. Anyone wanting to experience the absolute cutting edge of neural rendering will have to rely on the RTX 50 series. The console will deliver, but—as with ray tracing—it will lag behind PC development.
The PS6 will not support DLSS 5. However, Sony will attempt to replicate the visual effect of neural rendering with its own solution optimized for AMD hardware (PSSR 2.0/Amethyst). The benefit for console gamers lies in a more stable frame rate combined with higher visual fidelity, even if the absolute precision of Nvidia's models will likely remain unmatched. Nevertheless, it's already a promising prospect.
Awful
Oh yes, I'll also reveal the ingenious master plan behind it:
Because the technology for this has been made unaffordable (the NVIDIA demo ran on 2x 5090 cards), in the future one will be forced to use the infrastructure of the AI server farms for a small monthly fee.
Let's be honest, the way Resident Evil 9 looks without the Snapchat filter is unplayable. I can never fire up my RE9 again after seeing Grace's glow-up. By the way, Adobe and NVIDIA just announced their AI partnership (Hitler Marries Satan was an amusing article about it...).
And then, without an Nvidia GPU, you won't be able to start Adobe at all. Well, Affinity is free and offers the same functions as Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign in one program, and therefore uses less RAM than the three combined.
Thanks for the info
DLSS5 = DEEP Learning Super SLOP 5
AI Slop has finally dropped the mask; I've never seen so much agreement online that it's trash. Nobody needs this Instagram AI filter garbage. I've been a fan of DLSS so far, but if they keep going like this, I'd rather buy an AMD GPU. Yes, I hate AI Slop and don't want it to ruin gaming. And it's simply disgusting how Digital Foundry is going along with it; they've completely destroyed their reputation.
I told you, these so-called experts at Digital Foundry have no clue, and they're all corruptible. You can see it in their pronouncements; for example, with the Series S and X, the S is seen as a bottleneck, but with the PS6 and handhelds, it's no problem. Why should physics work for Microsoft but not for Sony? They've made other L-moves too.
Their testing methods are questionable; they don't even play the games through and then claim they run perfectly. For example, Assassin's Creed Valhalla still has screen tearing on the PS5 in large city areas with many NPCs in Performance mode. DMC-5 Special Edition has performance drops in Turbo mode when playing the legendary Dark Knight difficulty (the one with large enemy hordes). That's where the RE Engine or the PS5 is pushed to its limits. But to claim that both games run smoothly, especially on the PS5 compared to the Series X, is strange. Or, when they were briefly acquired by IGN, Wu-Kong was a generic Unreal Engine 5 slop; now that they're independent, it's suddenly the gold standard when it comes to good graphics. I haven't taken them seriously for a long time.
With every new game announced in the future, people will wonder if DLSS5 will be graphically intolerant. The developers probably programmed a stick figure and thought AI would handle it.
It looks amazing!
Wow, that something similar to PSSR is coming to the PS6.
Then that would truly be next-gen.
If this is released for PlayStation, then you might as well have Grok or ChatGTP develop the art style and gameplay for you.
My 5090 is happy about that! 👏
Bot account.
These aren't bot accounts, but rather synchronized comments from Facebook. Feel free to check for yourself. Nothing is artificially generated here. The discussion culture is just often different there 😉
I wouldn't have thought it was something artificial either, but sometimes you just think it must be from bots by Slopvidia or microslop, the way they sometimes celebrate the dumbest decisions.
It looks like AI slop in real time, so sorry, what exactly looks better about it? This completely dilutes the developers' original vision and also looks totally uncanny valley. Instead of putting the graphics power into something worthwhile, they're wasting it on this.