Neural Rendering: How DLSS 5 and PSSR 2 are rewriting the graphics rules for PC and PS6

Nvidia's DLSS 5 promises photorealistic lighting through neural networks starting in fall 2026. But while PC gamers are upgrading with the RTX 50 series, console gamers face a tough question: Will this graphical marvel be denied to the PS6?

The technological gap between PC and console games could widen dramatically by the end of 2026. DLSS 5 is no longer a traditional upscaler, but a "neural renderer." This technology uses machine learning to completely regenerate lighting, materials, and shadows.

Games like "Hogwarts Legacy," "Starfield," and "Resident Evil Requiem" appear physically accurate in their lighting, without the hardware having to painstakingly calculate every single ray of light. Digital Foundry showcases some impressive results in a new special feature.

Nvidia exclusivity as an insurmountable hurdle

DLSS 5 is based on proprietary algorithms that absolutely require the Tensor Cores of the Nvidia architecture. Since Sony is still relying on a... Partnership with AMD If this is the case, DLSS 5 will not be technically executable on the console.

The PS6 will be based on a custom chip, likely using the Zen 6 (CPU) and RDNA 5 (GPU) architecture. AMD hardware simply lacks the specific interfaces to access Nvidia's closed AI ecosystem.

Sony's answer: PSSR 2.0 and "Project Amethyst"

Sony is aware of this gap. Internally, the development of the PS6 is codenamed "Project Amethyst." Here, Sony and AMD are working on a deep integration of AI accelerators, the so-called neural arrays.

PSSR 2.0: The current version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) is only now being rolled out for the PS5 Pro. rolled out and shows impressive results in image stability in titles like Resident Evil Requiem.

The current version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) is only now being rolled out for the PS5 Pro. rolled out and shows impressive results in image stability in titles like Resident Evil Requiem. Neural illumination: For the PS6, the goal with PSSR is not only to increase the resolution, but – similar to DLSS 5 – to “estimate” lighting calculations using AI in order to enable true path tracing at 60 or even 120 FPS.

The PC remains at the forefront.

Despite Sony's efforts, Nvidia retains the lead in terms of both time and technology. DLSS 5 will be ready for market by autumn 2026, while the PS6 hardware will likely still be in its final design phase at that time. Anyone wanting to experience the absolute cutting edge of neural rendering will have to rely on the RTX 50 series. The console will deliver, but—as with ray tracing—it will lag behind PC development.

The PS6 will not support DLSS 5. However, Sony will attempt to replicate the visual effect of neural rendering with its own solution optimized for AMD hardware (PSSR 2.0/Amethyst). The benefit for console gamers lies in a more stable frame rate combined with higher visual fidelity, even if the absolute precision of Nvidia's models will likely remain unmatched. Nevertheless, it's already a promising prospect.