Neverness to Everness: PS5 Pro uses PSSR for native 4K at 60 FPS

The open-world RPG "Neverness to Everness", or NTE for short, launches on April 29th for the PS5 and utilizes the hardware capabilities of the PS5 Pro for improved graphical effects and PSSR upscaling to the maximum at launch.

Hotta Studio's supernatural urban open-world title combines asset management, vehicle simulation, and classic RPG elements. While the core gameplay revolves around exploring the metropolis of Hethereau and combating anomalies, the April 29th release date marks the start of a technically ambitious implementation designed to offer particular added value on the Pro version of Sony's console.

PS5 Pro and PSSR integration

Developer Hotta Studio integrates at “Neverness to Everness“Specific features for the PS5 Pro to differentiate it from the standard hardware. The focus here is on the use of PSSR 2 (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution).”

Frame rate and resolution: The PS5 Pro aims for stable 4K output at 60 Hz, with PSSR designed to minimize image noise and flicker.

The PS5 Pro aims for stable 4K output at 60 Hz, with PSSR designed to minimize image noise and flicker. Graphical upgrades: The Pro version utilizes the more powerful GPU for volumetric fog and Distance Field Ambient Occlusion (DFAO), which improves the three-dimensional depth of the urban environment.

The Pro version utilizes the more powerful GPU for volumetric fog and Distance Field Ambient Occlusion (DFAO), which improves the three-dimensional depth of the urban environment. Standard PS5: Both consoles promise 4K resolution and fast loading times, but without the enhanced volumetric effects of the Pro version. DualSense features (haptic feedback, adaptive triggers) are supported on both console versions.

Beyond the technology, NTE expands the genre with simulation elements. The so-called City Tycoon system allows players to run businesses and acquire real estate. The gameplay is divided into different focus areas:

Pink Paws Heist: A cooperative mode for up to four players that focuses on time management and coordination when infiltrating vaults.

A cooperative mode for up to four players that focuses on time management and coordination when infiltrating vaults. Coldmount Hospital: An asymmetrical horror mode. In contrast to the rest of the game's action focus, stealth and avoiding direct enemy contact are paramount here.

An asymmetrical horror mode. In contrast to the rest of the game's action focus, stealth and avoiding direct enemy contact are paramount here. First-person option: The entire game, including "dates" with companions and the exploration of apartments, can optionally be played from a first-person perspective.

Licensing partnerships at launch

At launch, the game integrates two prominent collaborations. Soundtracks from "Persona 5" and "Tower of Fantasy" are available via the vehicle radios and a Walkman feature. A collaboration with Porsche brings licensed vehicle models to the game, though according to the developers, these will be implemented in a later update after April 29th.

For gamers, the release of "Neverness to Everness" is a graphical highlight. Those who own a PS5 Pro will get one of the first games to consistently use PSSR to avoid the usual artifacts of upscaling solutions.

The blend of urban sim and horror elements is risky, but offers gameplay depth beyond the daily grind. Those who value polished technology and licensed content (Persona, Porsche) will find an interesting package here, provided the performance promises are kept on April 29th.