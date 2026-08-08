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Neverness to Everness Version 1.3 will be released on August 19th.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Neverness to Everness Update 1.3 brings the new Duskmoor area, two new characters, and colorful summer events on August 19th. All the details!

Neverness To Everness

Hotta Studio is sending its supernatural open-world RPG into its next phase on August 19th. Version 1.3 is titled "Rising from the Moonlight Fog" and introduces Duskmoor, a completely new area.

Fog, beach and big loot

Duskmoor provides the backdrop for the new episode "Fogden Game." Visually, it perfectly complements the town's gloomy atmosphere. If you've had enough of the fog, you can head straight to the beach. Beach volleyball, surf races, and salvaging shipwrecks are on the agenda. Doesn't quite fit together? It works nonetheless.

Additionally, Zankou and Linko are two new characters joining the Banner catalog. There's also a batch of new outfits, new vehicles, and the Stillmeadow House property.

Really good: The developers are tweaking some annoying mechanics. Random outfit changes when switching zones really liven things up. And the interface can finally be completely hidden for screenshots with the press of a button. Perfect.

The highlights at a glance

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  • New region Duskmoor including the main quest "Fogden Game"
  • New characters Zankou and Linko with their own banner phases and outfits
  • Summer events such as beach volleyball (Volley Star) and surf races (Surf Breaker)
  • New property Stillmeadow House, vehicles (Tide, Sirocco, Yesteryear) and minigames
  • QoL Updates: UI can be hidden at the touch of a button, automatic outfit changes, and double stamina consumption.

Hotta Studio has packed an incredible amount of content into this update. The mix of a dark, foggy story and colorful beach minigames is daring, but it delivers exactly what the community wants. If the new activities are engaging and don't just devolve into a grind, August will be a really strong month.

Is the combination of a new region and summer mini-games enough to lure you back to Hethereau on August 19th?

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