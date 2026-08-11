Nintendo is considered a role model for physical games – but this Switch title is now worthless.

The cloud version of "Aliens: Fireteam Elite" for the Nintendo Switch has been shut down without replacement by publisher Focus Entertainment. Anyone who purchased the title from the eShop now only has a useless placeholder on their console.

A cautionary tale for all those currently celebrating Nintendo as the savior of physical games. Even on what was supposedly the last bastion of the disc, it's already becoming clear where things are headed when games are no longer seen as permanent products, but rather as time-limited access to a digital service.

Cloud mandate overturns previous eShop standards.

The co-op shooter was released on Nintendo's console exclusively as a server stream and was never processed locally by the hardware. With the shutdown of the server infrastructure, access to the game is completely lost. No refunds will be issued.

With regular digital purchases in the eShop, software typically remains in the user's library after delisting and can be downloaded again. The cloud model overrides this basic rule. If the server infrastructure fails, the game ceases to exist. The buyer didn't purchase a product, but rather the right to a service.

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Nintendo's physical elements do not protect against data loss.

Recent figures from Nintendo show that physical software accounts for 38,5 percent of total sales. While competitor Sony is gradually phasing out optical drives and discs, cartridge-based games remain a significant revenue source in Kyoto. The example of "Aliens: Fireteam Elite" starkly illustrates the limitations of this strategy.

While a cartridge, due to day-one patches and the requirement for an online connection, doesn't guarantee eternal usability, it does contain a physical copy of the game files on the medium. This minimum level of security doesn't exist with a cloud version.

This case serves as a warning against games whose existence depends entirely on the publisher's servers. Those who pay for a cloud game are not acquiring a permanently usable product, but ultimately only a license for access. As soon as the provider shuts down the servers and no longer wants to bear the operating costs, this access ends without replacement.

And that should give pause to all those who are currently celebrating Nintendo as the savior of physical games: The cartridge may still have a future at Nintendo – however, “Aliens: Fireteam Elite” shows that even on the supposedly last bastion of physical games, business models already exist where nothing lasting remains of the purchased game in the end.