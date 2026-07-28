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Nioh 3 DLC Hell Rising: Release announced for August 19th

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Team NINJA announces the first Nioh 3 DLC, Hell Rising, for August 19th. All the details on new weapons, the story set in Edo 1651, and the new difficulty level.

Nioh 3 Special

The first DLC for "Nioh 3" is called "Hell Rising" and will be released on August 19, 2026 for PlayStation 5 and PC. Publisher Koei Tecmo and Team NINJA officially announced the release date along with a first-look trailer.

Time travel to the devastated Edo of 1651

The story takes our protagonist Takechiyo through time to a dark Edo during the Keian era. Originally an age of peace, the Crucible phenomenon has transformed the fortress city into a demon-infested wasteland after the death of the future shogun. Together with the one-eyed swordsman Yagyu Jubei and the Spanish envoy Rodrigo, we confront a new conspiracy surrounding the spirit stones.

Completely new enemy types await on the battlefield, including Jubei himself as a powerful adversary. Team NINJA builds directly on the mechanics that made the main game so strong. New boss fights. Increased challenge. Exactly what we want.

New weapon set and end-game grind

Mechanically, the DLC introduces a fresh weapon combination to the game: Hoko & Shield. This set combines the range of a short spear with the defense of a shield. It works in both the regular and ninja fighting styles, including throwing actions with the shield.

For those looking to grind after completing the main story, Team NINJA delivers the new difficulty level "Enlightened One's Journey." This unlocks higher level caps, stronger loot, and improved Soul Regeneration bonuses. Additionally, the developers are introducing "Hundred Demon Realms Picture Scrolls"—customizable challenges with special effects that can be completed in solo and co-op modes. New Guardian Spirits, combat skills, and magic round out the package.

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With "Hell Rising," Koei Tecmo delivers exactly what Season Pass holders expect: more content without experimenting with the core gameplay. The combination of shield weapons and the scroll challenges should noticeably refresh the endgame. Those who love Nioh 3 for its gameplay will get a new installment on August 19th.

Which weapon combination do you want to try with the new shield set in Nioh 3?

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