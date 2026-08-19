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Nioh 3: DLC “Hell Rising” sends Takechiyo to a dark Edo

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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The first Nioh 3 DLC "Hell Rising" brings a new rake-shield weapon, the year 1651 as a setting, and the ultimate endgame difficulty level.

Nioh 3 DLC Hell Rising

The first DLC pack for "Nioh 3" brings time travel, a new weapon class, and the highest difficulty level to date. "Hell Rising DLC ​​Vol. 1" is available now.

Driven by a dream, Takechiyo travels into Edo of the year 1651Instead of peace, he finds a devastated battlefield. An unknown yokai leads the protagonist into this dark era after the death of his future self.

The Crucible phenomenon has a firm grip on the capital. Yokai, human rebels, and foreign alchemists are wreaking havoc in the streets. Together with the one-eyed swordsman Yagyu Jubei and the Spanish envoy Rodrigo, Takechiyo confronts a new conspiracy surrounding the Spirit Stones. The setting is all about chaos. Period.

Rake and shield for samurai and shinobi

Team Ninja introduces Hoko & Shield, a completely new weapon type. This combination bridges the gap between a defensive stance and quick counterattacks. The shield provides cover, while the short lance delivers pinpricks. The shield can also be used as a thrown projectile.

Both Samurai and Ninja players will have their own variations of the set. Players who prefer an aggressive style will use the Ninja set for quick positional changes. More defensive players will opt for the Samurai version.

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New challenges for the late game

The "Enlightened One's Journey" mode is unlocked after completing the game. It significantly raises the maximum level and allows for stronger equipment upgrades through soul fusion.

Additionally, the "Hundred Demon Realms Picture Scrolls" are introduced. These scrolls function as customizable arenas with special modifiers, offering countless combinations of enemies and special rules. Successful battles unlock the scrolls as equipment items with unique passive effects. The system works both solo and in co-op.

Team Ninja delivers exactly what fans demand: noticeably more depth to the combat system and challenging endgame content. The new weapon mechanics breathe new life into the gameplay, while the scrolls massively increase replayability. Those who loved the main game will find this to be an uncompromising encore. No blatant fan service here, but honest content for seasoned players.

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