Nioh 3: Stone of Penance pushes the endgame forward with update 1.05.00.

With update 1.05.00, the team behind the current samurai slasher "Nioh 3" delivers a package that primarily draws PS5 players deeper into the "Shogun's Journey" difficulty level. While PC users primarily receive technical stability fixes, the gameplay focus is clearly on the introduction of the Stone of Penance – a mechanic that radically changes risk management at the shrines and systematizes the grind for high-end gear.

The "Stone of Repentance" is not just a gimmick, but a genuine endgame tool. Starting with the mission "Escape from Hitokoto Slope," players can exchange their hard-earned accessories at shrines. The effect is immediately noticeable: enemies are massively strengthened, requiring precise timing and optimized builds on higher difficulty levels.

The Stone of Penance

The added value in "Nioh 3" lies in the increasing reward. Defeating enemies while under the influence of the Stone of Penance fills the "Penitence" bar. A fully charged Stone allows the player to retrieve the accessory with potentially improved attributes. This makes the Stone of Penance the most important mechanic for players who want to perfect their equipment without relying solely on luck.

Compared to the Steam version, which often struggles with hardware fragmentation, the PS5 version benefits from specific quality-of-life improvements in multiplayer. Room settings for the Stone of Penance seamlessly integrate with the existing infrastructure, making co-op sessions more predictable.

Furthermore, the patch corrects critical set bonuses:

Damage buffs: The Graces of Vaisravana and Kintaro receive significant increases to Strength scaling damage.

The Graces of Vaisravana and Kintaro receive significant increases to Strength scaling damage. Precision: Nekomata's Guardian Spirit Skills have been improved in their hit detection – a direct buff for smooth gameplay on the controller.

Nekomata's Guardian Spirit Skills have been improved in their hit detection – a direct buff for smooth gameplay on the controller. Troubleshooting: A specific PS5 bug that blocked friend search in multiplayer with large contact lists has been fixed.

Update 1.05.00 transforms the grind from a passive activity into an active challenge. For console players, this means that those who are stuck in the endgame can use the Stone of Penance to force targeted gear upgrades. The five new missions in Edo provide the necessary testing ground for this. Technically, the game is now in a state on consoles where the synergies between skills and set bonuses finally work as the complex combat system demands.

Koei Tecmo has listed all changes included in update 1.05.00 on the official support page detained.