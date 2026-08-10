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No Man's Sky turns 10: Hello Games looks to the future

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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10 years of No Man's Sky: Hello Games celebrates 40 free updates, looks to the future of the space epic and focuses on Light No Fire.

No Man's Sky Xeno Arena

Ten years after its rocky start, Hello Games is celebrating the tenth anniversary of "No Man's Sky" and looking back on 40 free updates. Despite its enormous scope, players have explored less than one percent of the billion planets to date.

From Big Bang to long-distance runner

The journey into space began on August 9, 2016. The initial excitement was enormous, and the disappointment over missing features was at least as great. Sean Murray and his small team didn't need to recover from that; they delivered.

Over 40 free expansions have transformed the procedurally generated space into a gigantic sandbox playground. Base building, VR support, mech suits, and living spaceships came without a single cent of additional cost. That's an absolute rarity in today's gaming landscape. Period.

Looking to the future: Light No Fire and more

Looking back is nice, but the community is looking ahead. The development studio announced that the journey through space is far from over. In addition to upcoming content for the space epic, the team is working intensively behind the scenes on the next big project. Light No FireAn entire fantasy planet awaits seamless exploration. Anyone who still underestimates Hello Games after this ten-year marathon has missed out on the developments of the last decade.

"No Man's Sky" is the best example of how developers can regain trust. Hello Games delivered instead of just talking. The anticipation for Light No Fire is entirely justified after this historic comeback.

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Light No Fire
Light No Fire: Why Hello Games coldly pulled the plug on its marketing
No Man's Sky Xeno Arena
No Man's Sky Update 6.4: All information about the Swarm expedition
No Man's Sky Xeno Arena
Pokémon vibes in space: No Man's Sky introduces turn-based arena battles

Do you believe that Hello Games can deliver on the huge promises of Light No Fire Can it deliver on its promises right from launch, or are we in for another years-long journey like with No Man's Sky?

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