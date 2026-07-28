No More Room in Hell 2 ends its Early Access on August 11th – including consoles and crossplay.

Torn Banner Studios will release the co-op horror game "No More Room in Hell 2" as version 1.0 on August 11th for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series. After nearly two years of feedback, the game will feature new modes, full cross-play support, and a complete day-one reset.

The zombie shooter is leaving Early Access on PC and simultaneously launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. Green Man Gaming will handle console distribution. Full cross-play support is available from day one, meaning a single player base across all platforms.

What's included in the 1.0 update?

The studio claims to have implemented over 8.000 bug fixes and performance optimizations. More significant, however, are the content changes. Those who are tired of the merciless permadeath system in the familiar 8-player co-op finally get a solo mode without permanent character loss. Perfect for memorizing map layouts in a relaxed way. No pressure. No panic.

Also included is the tactical horde mode Survival. Here, you defend speaker towers against hordes of undead under time pressure. Four new maps complete the package, including Flooded, NOTLD, Lighthouse, and Bunker.

In addition, there are useful quality-of-life features. If the game freezes, an "Unstuck" button returns you to a safe position after a 30-second loading time. Reconnect options prevent crashes. The difficulty levels have been completely reworked, including more forgiving mechanics for newcomers on the "Beginner" difficulty.

Why this matters to us players

The Early Access version had a lot of potential in terms of gameplay, but struggled with performance issues and frustrating moments for a long time. If the promised 8.000 patches materialize, the release will deliver exactly what the hardcore community has been asking for since 2024: real, brutally difficult co-op challenges without any technical glitches.

On release day, all players start from scratch. This creates a level playing field. Early access veterans are rewarded for their efforts with exclusive cosmetic packs.

The announcement sounds like the right homework at the right time. The solo mode and the unstuck button address two of the most annoying criticisms. Whether the servers and the performance of the console ports can withstand the onslaught remains to be seen on August 11th. The direction is right.

Will you brave the zombie onslaught in 8-player co-op with permadeath, or will you start solo in the new single-player mode? Let us know in the comments!