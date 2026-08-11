No More Room in Hell 2: The roadmap check for release 1.0

Torn Banner Studios and Green Man Gaming are officially releasing "No More Room in Hell 2" from Early Access today. The hardcore co-op zombie shooter is thus making its debut on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Ruthless, but now accessible to everyone

This launch incorporates two years of community feedback. Its most important foundation is full crossplay, seamlessly bringing PC veterans and console newcomers together in shared 8-player lobbies. Newcomers no longer have to jump in at the deep end.

The release package “Armageddon Update” brings noticeable changes to the game structure:

New game modes: In addition to the familiar object-based mode, the action-packed wave-based Survival mode complements the offering. Those who want to test their tactics without the risk of permadeath can opt for the new solo mode.

In addition to the familiar object-based mode, the action-packed wave-based Survival mode complements the offering. Those who want to test their tactics without the risk of permadeath can opt for the new solo mode. Fresh cards: For Survival mode, three scenarios are available: Flooded, Lighthouse, and the classic Night of the Living Dead farm. The core mode also includes the military bunker Raven Rock.

For Survival mode, three scenarios are available: Flooded, Lighthouse, and the classic Night of the Living Dead farm. The core mode also includes the military bunker Raven Rock. Balancing and accessibility: An interactive tutorial prepares players for emergencies. The new Beginner difficulty level offers timed respawns. Conversely, Hard and Nightmare have been made noticeably more brutal.

An interactive tutorial prepares players for emergencies. The new Beginner difficulty level offers timed respawns. Conversely, Hard and Nightmare have been made noticeably more brutal. Dangers and battles: The undead are reinforced by Prime Runners and heavy Army Reserves. Overhauled melee and ranged combat mechanics provide real-time visual hit feedback.

The undead are reinforced by Prime Runners and heavy Army Reserves. Overhauled melee and ranged combat mechanics provide real-time visual hit feedback. Comfort & Technology: An "Unstuck" button in the menu helps with geometry freezes. On the technical side, the engine now supports DLSS 4.5, including frame generation.

"The development of 'No More Room In Hell 2' to version 1.0 was the result of tireless passion and teamwork between our studio and our community," says Steve Piggott, CEO and Creative Director at Torn Banner Studios. "Through close collaboration with our Early Access community, we were able to refine this sequel into a modern co-op horror nightmare that retains its hardcore DNA while opening the doors to a brand-new generation of responders. With Armageddon looming, we can't wait to see our player base grow as veterans and newcomers join forces to survive the relentless undead."



Torn Banner doesn't rebuild the game to make it watered down, but rather addresses the right issues. The mix of targeted entry protection for newcomers and extreme challenges for experienced teams points in a clear direction.