No Rest for the Wicked: Release postponed to March 2027

Moon Studios is postponing the 1.0 launch of the action RPG "No Rest for the Wicked" from October 2026 to March 2027. The reason for this is necessary optimizations to performance and the class system.

Internal playtests have revealed that the game's current state does not meet the developer's quality standards. Creative Director Thomas Mahler identifies specific areas for improvement. The studio needs to stabilize the technical performance and overhaul the class system.

The dark action RPG launched in PC Early Access in April 2024. Since then, development has been based on community feedback. The new timeline significantly extends this phase, and another closed beta test is planned for December before the final release in March 2027. This test will serve as a stress test for the revamped systems.

Postponement of console versions and bonuses

The delay also changes the schedule for the consoles. The launch in March 2027 will apply simultaneously to PC and PlayStation 5. The versions for Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2 will follow at a later, as yet unspecified, date.

With the postponement, Moon Studios is also adjusting the deadlines for the Founders Pack The deadline for purchasing the early access content was originally July 1st. This deadline has now been extended to January 1st, 2027. PlayStation 5 players will gain access to the package as soon as pre-orders begin in January 2027.

Complex mix as a challenge

"No Rest for the Wicked" combines mechanics from isometric action RPGs with the challenging combat of a Soulslike game and settlement-building systems. This mix demands a precise balance of gameplay mechanics. The game utilizes dynamic instancing for its co-op mode with up to four players, which increases the technical complexity.

Moon Studios needs to prove that the extended development time resolves the performance issues of the Early Access version. An unfinished class system negatively impacts the entire gameplay loop, making the additional time necessary.