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Nodus Fall revealed: First trailer from gamescom shows dark fantasy action

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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The reveal trailer for Nodus Fall, shown at gamescom 2026, depicts a dark world full of lies and divine powers. First details about the new action-adventure game!

Nodus Fall

At gamescom 2026, the reveal trailer for "Nodus Fall" by HoYoVerse premiered, transporting players to a mysterious, war-torn world. The footage showcases an extremely immersive atmosphere and promises a dark action-adventure.

The first teaser leaves no doubt about the tone. Old wounds, a millennium of hatred, and dying sparks of rebellion define the setting. The game world is presented as a place held together not by oaths, but by lies.

A stranger enters this setting. Visually, the material presented impresses with imposing architecture, menacing landscapes, and figures burdened by the sins of divine powers.

The opening scenes reveal a focus on narrative depth and a hostile game world. The trailer hints at stolen divine powers and the wrath of ancient forces. The central question is whether to reweave this shattered world or seek its ultimate demise.

That looks grim. Really grim.

Whether a true gameplay powerhouse lies behind the visually opulent facade remains to be seen. The gameplay footage shown currently relies primarily on its visual impact and cryptic snippets of lore.

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No frills. Just a direct dark fantasy atmosphere.

The reveal trailer delivers visually stunning results and caters to fans of dark, lore-heavy adventures. However, without extensive, uncut gameplay footage, the game's true potential remains difficult to grasp. The premise is promising.

Do you think Nodus Fall will rely on hardcore Soulslike gameplay or will we be treated more like a classic story-driven action-adventure?

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