Nodusfall combines Elden Ring aesthetics with co-op raid mechanics.

A kingdom ravaged by corruption, fallen gods, and gigantic beasts: The newly announced action RPG "Nodusfall" unabashedly borrows its visual style from "Elden Ring." However, the developers have wrapped this familiar dark fantasy setting in a team-based boss-hunting concept.

Mythological references and the usual aesthetics of decay

The game world of "Nodusfall" relies on faded religious buildings, shattered landscapes, and a world order that collapsed after the fall of the divine authorities. This isn't new; it merely provides the visual backdrop for the actual gameplay.

In the role so-called Weaver Four players team up to fight a global plague called Dreadnodus. This substance corrupts traditional mythical creatures, transforming them into aggressive bosses. The enemy designs range from creatures of Eastern folklore to classic Western giant dragons. It all looks great at first glance. But what really matters is what happens on the controller.

Co-op loop instead of cryptic solo paths

While the visual style is strongly reminiscent of FromSoftware's works, the gameplay mechanics are fundamentally different. "Nodusfall" foregoes the solitary exploration of cryptic worlds and instead relies on classic grinding and raiding mechanics.

Players combine different fighting styles, unlockable abilities, and weapons to target the giant beasts' weak points. The combat system demands precise timing and team coordination. Defeating the boss rewards players with loot for their next equipment upgrade.

The announced gameplay follows the exact formula of established multiplayer hunting games. The developers are attempting to combine the fascination of spectacular boss battles with the repetitive nature of modern service games. Whether the mix of highly realistic mythic graphics and repetitive hunting loops will work remains to be seen from the gameplay snippets shown so far. The mechanics hinge on the precision of the collision detection.

Visually, "Nodusfall" resembles Elden Ring, but mechanically it's an uncompromising co-op chase. If you enjoy dark settings and are looking for a consistent group for regular boss raids, this is the next round of routine gameplay. Pretty visuals fade after five hours. In the end, only hit feedback and fair loot matter.