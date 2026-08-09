NOUGH Studio offers deep insights into the sequel to Lies of P

The developers of "Lies of P" are working under intense pressure on the sequel and aim to build a realistic game world, after the franchise, including the DLC expansion Overture, has surpassed the three million unit sales mark.

A new short documentary film by developer NOUGH Studio (Neowiz) addresses the development process and internal quality controls for the next project.

Internal work processes andd rigorous feedback loops

The studio relies on a robust testing culture to meet its own high quality standards. In addition to weekly meetings of the fight designers, two internally established formats form the backbone of production: "NOUGH LIVE" and the so-called "GAME DAY".

While NOUGH LIVE is a session where the Game Director presents the current development status via an internal live stream to provide the entire team with transparency regarding the progress of individual sections, GAME DAY brings regular work to a complete halt. On this day, the entire team tests the game from the perspective of regular gamers. Afterward, the developers evaluate mandatory surveys with up to 100 questions. This mechanic already led to adjustments in the difficulty levels during the main game.

Reduced content in the Overture expansion

The documentation also provides insights into missteps during the development of the Overture expansion. Early testing phases yielded negative feedback regarding the DLC's original direction.

The studio reacted with drastic cuts. Among other things, an entire storyline revolving around the character Archbishop Andreus was scrapped because the planned narrative did not meet quality standards. The developers reduced the length of the chapters to ensure the project remained focused and was released on time.

The studio's demonstrated behavior reveals a high degree of self-criticism. NOUGH Studio relies on uncompromising iteration: if a system doesn't work in internal game tests, it's scrapped – even shortly before the deadline. For the sequel to "Lies of P," this means a long wait, but a high probability of a technically sound and gameplay-wise well-designed final product.