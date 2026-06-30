Only one blockbuster per year? PlayStation's new reality

PlayStation is drastically lowering expectations for the future of the PS5. In a Q&A session with investors, company representatives announced that in the future, only one major AAA blockbuster will be released per year.
What is meant as a promise of continuity, upon closer inspection, reveals the deep crisis in AAA's development. Most recently, there was talk of... at least two major exclusive games per year.
The price for the graphics craze
Game production now devours hundreds of millions of dollars and years of development time. If a single project has to sell millions of copies just to recoup its costs, the system burns out. PlayStation is now pulling the plug. For us gamers, this means, in the worst-case scenario, only five or six Sony mega-hits across an entire console generation. A damn meager offering.
Sony plans to fill these gaping holes in its release calendar with a mix of smaller titles, live service projects, and exclusive deals with third-party studios. A recent example of this strategy is the newly announced "Until Dawn 2" from Firesprite, which is intended to breathe new life into the console lineup as an exclusive title.
Whether such surprises will be enough to keep the community engaged remains questionable. Those who buy a PlayStation want to see the undisputed publishing heavyweights. Not filler games.
disillusionment
The days when Sony unleashed one exclusive blockbuster after another are definitively over. The new strategy isn't a voluntary move, but rather an admission that the current blockbuster machine is no longer economically viable. For the PS5 era, this simply means fewer absolute standout moments.
Is a single gigantic first-party blockbuster per year enough for you, provided the quality and scope are right, or does that mean the PlayStation loses its biggest selling point? Let us know in the comments.
The real question is how to reduce development costs. AI and fewer similar games can help with that. Developers should also consider whether games always need complicated skill trees.
Companies should finally stop holding back for fear of a backlash from a relatively small but very vocal minority. Consistently deploy AI wherever it can replace humans and reduce costs. If this shortens development times, reduces budgets, and improves game quality, we consumers will ultimately benefit. AI will prevail anyway – it's virtually unstoppable. Right now, it just seems no one wants to be the first, even though practically every major corporation is investing billions in AI.
Then Sony should make small projects instead of AAA titles.
There should be several, not just one.
Remakes of Army of Two, Dino Crisis, Kayne, and Lynch would be something!
The history of the Turkic peoples is not a single PlayStation IP.
Robi Zuber, thank you
Dino crisis =capcom
Arms of two = EA
Kayne and Lynch = IO interactive
The histories of the Turkic peoples aren't Sony IPs, but I'd gladly take all three.
There have rarely been more than that…
Capcom is a disaster; as a third-party developer, they release more games than Sony in a year. I think Capcom should get into the hardware business.