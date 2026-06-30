Only one blockbuster per year? PlayStation's new reality

PlayStation is drastically lowering expectations for the future of the PS5. In a Q&A session with investors, company representatives announced that in the future, only one major AAA blockbuster will be released per year.

What is meant as a promise of continuity, upon closer inspection, reveals the deep crisis in AAA's development. Most recently, there was talk of... at least two major exclusive games per year.

The price for the graphics craze

Game production now devours hundreds of millions of dollars and years of development time. If a single project has to sell millions of copies just to recoup its costs, the system burns out. PlayStation is now pulling the plug. For us gamers, this means, in the worst-case scenario, only five or six Sony mega-hits across an entire console generation. A damn meager offering.

Sony plans to fill these gaping holes in its release calendar with a mix of smaller titles, live service projects, and exclusive deals with third-party studios. A recent example of this strategy is the newly announced "Until Dawn 2" from Firesprite, which is intended to breathe new life into the console lineup as an exclusive title.

Whether such surprises will be enough to keep the community engaged remains questionable. Those who buy a PlayStation want to see the undisputed publishing heavyweights. Not filler games.

disillusionment

The days when Sony unleashed one exclusive blockbuster after another are definitively over. The new strategy isn't a voluntary move, but rather an admission that the current blockbuster machine is no longer economically viable. For the PS5 era, this simply means fewer absolute standout moments.

Is a single gigantic first-party blockbuster per year enough for you, provided the quality and scope are right, or does that mean the PlayStation loses its biggest selling point? Let us know in the comments.