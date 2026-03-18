Nvidia DLSS 5: Jensen Huang rejects criticism of AI visuals

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has dismissed criticism of the new DLSS 5 technology as unfounded. Despite accusations that the AI distorts the artistic vision of games, the company insists on full control by the developers.
Nvidia has announced a fundamental change to its upscaling technology with DLSS 5. While previous versions primarily focused on scaling the resolution or generating intermediate frames, DLSS uses 5 generative AI models, to change lighting and materials in real time. The goal is a "photorealistic" rendering, which, according to Nvidia, is based on existing game geometry and textures.
At GDC 2026, Jensen Huang refuted accusations from industry experts and gamers that the technology arbitrarily alters the look of titles. According to Huang, it is not a simple post-processing filter at the frame level, but rather "neural rendering." This involves feeding color information and motion vectors directly into the model to anchor the result in the original 3D content.
Developer tools to combat the "airbrush effect"
The criticism from the industry is nevertheless clear. Steve Karolewics, Rendering Engineer at Respawn, compared The initial results featured an exaggerated contrast and airbrush filter that ignored the creators' artistic intentions. Nvidia countered that the provided SDK contained extensive parameters.
Developers will be able to control the intensity of AI generation, adjust color grading, and exclude specific image areas from processing via masking. The studio retains control over the aesthetics, as the generative AI can be fine-tuned to match the specific style of the game.
Release and supported titles
DLSS 5 is scheduled for release in fall 2026. Early demonstration videos have already showcased the technology in titles such as "Resident Evil Requiem," "Starfield“and “Assassin's Creed Shadows”. This revealed some drastic visual deviations from the original material, fueling the current debate about the integrity of art design in the age of generative AI.
DLSS 5 shifts the focus from performance gains to AI-powered image manipulation. Whether the promised control tools will be sufficient to dispel the accusation of "filtery visuals" will only become clear upon its release this fall. For users, this primarily means a visual option, not a traditional performance tool.
The whole thing is ridiculous, and it's understandable that Jensen Huang, as Nvidia's CEO, has to justify and defend it, since Nvidia has poured massive amounts of money into it and is relying almost entirely on AI in various areas.
It is still unnecessary and wrong, especially considering that most games nowadays are horribly optimized and don't run as they could and should anyway.
In my opinion, most games also look boring and dreary.
When I look at older games (Resident Evil 4, 5, 6, Lost Planet 1, 2, 3, Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, The Darkness, ICO, Kingdoms of Amalur, Devil May Cry, Monster Hunter, Mirror's Edge, Sonic, etc.), I get the feeling that gaming is constantly regressing while becoming increasingly expensive and demanding in terms of performance.
You can't even shoot out light sources like lamps, or shatter glass panes.
There are hardly any games anymore, and reflections and mirror images are rare.
We've had all of that before, including destructible environments.
Instead of bringing all that back and integrating a "healthy" dose of realism into games, we're now getting AI filters that make games look like cheap AI slop advertisements.
That's true, it's because we've gotten used to programming scenery instead of environments where you can physically interact. I accepted that with the PS4 generation because of the Jaguar CPU, but with Zen CPUs, there should be more potential. I don't think any CPU comes close to Cell. I remember the train level in Killzone 2 where everything was moving. Even though we have more power, no shooter comes close to the physics calculations of Killzone 2 and 3.
Of course he's doing it, what else is he supposed to say? He's selling this crap, after all. For me, Grace, as she looks on the base PS5, is cannon. I mean, you can't stop it anyway; enough PC master racers will buy these GPUs and defend them. For me, it clearly destroys the vision. AI itself is a useful tool; it's meant to serve us, not replace us. I also think it hurts companies like Capcom more than it helps, and helps companies like Bethesda. Suddenly, Starfield can graphically compete with Requiem. Bethesda has so much money behind them and can't manage to deliver decent graphics because they're lazy, while Capcom, who put so much effort into Requiem to make it look and run so great, puts both companies on the same level. This undermines Capcom's work and dedication, but Capcom has to decide that for themselves. Honestly, I'm glad to be a user who doesn't have the financial means to buy the Nvidia GPU and PC. I'd rather play Requiem in 1080p at 60fps with an HDR signal; that's perfectly sufficient for me.
I was just about to like your post, but Playfront.de is giving me an error message saying I can't like my own posts. Haha, what's going on here @playfront?
You made a good point there; the characters should all look the same, and the contrast/colors should be at their maximum... AI Slop hallucinates light and "ART STYLE".
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Yes, that's true about the likes; it doesn't work for some people either. I think it's the same with your posts, for whatever reason. Yes, this AI stuff, you know, it's one thing when you use AI to isolate things in Photoshop because it's fiddly work, like with hair or other things where AI helps you quickly complete repetitive tasks. It's good for that and should be used, but it shouldn't replace the artist. As one artist aptly put it, "AI should do my housework so I have more time to be creative, instead of AI taking over the creativity for me so I have more time to vacuum!"
Nvidia has crossed a line. Technically, it's impressive, sure, but morally speaking, I find it questionable. What was it that René Descartes said again?
"So I think I am"
If humanity stops thinking independently, then we have destroyed ourselves, and AI is promoting that.