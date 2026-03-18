Nvidia DLSS 5: Jensen Huang rejects criticism of AI visuals

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has dismissed criticism of the new DLSS 5 technology as unfounded. Despite accusations that the AI ​​distorts the artistic vision of games, the company insists on full control by the developers.

Nvidia has announced a fundamental change to its upscaling technology with DLSS 5. While previous versions primarily focused on scaling the resolution or generating intermediate frames, DLSS uses 5 generative AI models, to change lighting and materials in real time. The goal is a "photorealistic" rendering, which, according to Nvidia, is based on existing game geometry and textures.

At GDC 2026, Jensen Huang refuted accusations from industry experts and gamers that the technology arbitrarily alters the look of titles. According to Huang, it is not a simple post-processing filter at the frame level, but rather "neural rendering." This involves feeding color information and motion vectors directly into the model to anchor the result in the original 3D content.

Developer tools to combat the "airbrush effect"

The criticism from the industry is nevertheless clear. Steve Karolewics, Rendering Engineer at Respawn, compared The initial results featured an exaggerated contrast and airbrush filter that ignored the creators' artistic intentions. Nvidia countered that the provided SDK contained extensive parameters.

Developers will be able to control the intensity of AI generation, adjust color grading, and exclude specific image areas from processing via masking. The studio retains control over the aesthetics, as the generative AI can be fine-tuned to match the specific style of the game.

Release and supported titles

DLSS 5 is scheduled for release in fall 2026. Early demonstration videos have already showcased the technology in titles such as "Resident Evil Requiem," "Starfield“and “Assassin's Creed Shadows”. This revealed some drastic visual deviations from the original material, fueling the current debate about the integrity of art design in the age of generative AI.

DLSS 5 shifts the focus from performance gains to AI-powered image manipulation. Whether the promised control tools will be sufficient to dispel the accusation of "filtery visuals" will only become clear upon its release this fall. For users, this primarily means a visual option, not a traditional performance tool.