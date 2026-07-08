Obsidian: Avowed 2 canceled in favor of new Fallout by Josh Sawyer

Obsidian Entertainment is cancelling the already-in-development “Avowed 2” and instead switching to a new Fallout project amidst the extensive wave of layoffs.

According to one source, the planned fantasy sequel was Bloomberg report It was on the right track and was supposed to be announced next year. Microsoft is now pulling the plug. New Xbox chief Asha Sharma is focusing on the core brands.

Things are in crisis at Obsidian. A quarter of the workforce is losing their jobs this week. According to official government reports, 52 developers are being laid off. Harsh reality.

Josh Sawyer takes over the wasteland

The new Fallout game is going directly into the hands of Josh Sawyer. The design director most recently led another RPG project that was structurally and thematically very similar to Fallout. That internal prototype is now history. Sawyer is taking the reins for the real wasteland. For fans of “Fallout: New Vegas“At least that’s a glimmer of hope amidst the chaos. He knows how Fallout works. Period.”

The strategic shift is no accident. Bethesda hasn't delivered a new mainline game in the Fallout or Elder Scrolls series for over a decade. This is causing frustration at Microsoft's management. Especially after the gigantic success of the Amazon series, there's a huge amount of money to be made, which Microsoft is eager to finally capture. The independence of the individual studios is being ruthlessly sacrificed for this. Bethesda studio head Jill Braff has already confirmed the change of course internally: The roadmap is being completely restructured around the strongest franchises. Smaller experiments no longer have a place.

For Obsidian, this means not only layoffs but also a strict division of labor. While the new Fallout project gets underway, the remaining teams will continue to work on post-launch content for "The Outer Worlds 2" and "Grounded 2." Avowed, therefore, remains a one-off project for the time being.

A bitter pill to swallow, and one that was predicted.

The loss of "Avowed 2" is painful, but it also reveals Microsoft's ruthless, cut-down approach. Laying off a quarter of the developers to force a surefire cash cow like Fallout leaves a very bitter taste. Sure, Josh Sawyer's return to the Fallout franchise is a dream come true for RPG fans. Nevertheless, the circumstances are a disaster for the studio's culture.

What do you think: Can a new Fallout game from Josh Sawyer compensate for the bitter layoffs and the cancellation of Avowed 2 for you as players?