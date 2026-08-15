Omega Pilot Evolution: Wipeout vibe for PS5 and PS VR2

The launch trailer for "Omega Pilot Evolution" is here, bringing classic anti-gravity action in the style of Wipeout to the console. Completely straightforward, playable either on the screen or directly through the PS VR2 headset.

Omega Pilot Evolution taps into the same sensibility left by Wipeout years ago: high-speed races, tight corners, aggressive tracks. A small indie team is attempting to revive the genre.

Races and flying changes

The premise is simple: hovering gliders, weapons on the track, maximum speed. Those who want to can blast their way through in combat mode with EMPs and energy beams. Those who prefer a classic approach can focus on pure precision and record times.

The key lies in its flexibility. The entire game runs seamlessly on the TV or completely immersively in the PS VR2. Plus, there's true crossplay between flat-screen and VR players. No separate lobbies.

Career, Ghosts and Weapons

Besides the real-time multiplayer, the game thrives on asynchronicity. Every lap completed generates ghost data for global leaderboards. This means you're constantly competing against other players' real times, even when playing solo.

Prize money earned goes straight into the garage. Aspects like handling, speed, and durability can be upgraded, in addition to purely visual tweaks. The wheel isn't being reinvented here. But it doesn't need to be.

This indie project is tackling a gap that Sony has ignored for years, especially regarding PS VR2. Whether the physics engine lives up to the old benchmarks will only be revealed in practical testing. However, the concept is promising for fans of fast-paced arcade action.

Are you excited for new antigravity racing games, or does the mix of VR and TV players put you off?