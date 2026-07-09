Once Human: Console release for PS5 & Xbox in August

Once Human arrives on August 25th for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The post-apocalyptic survival game leaves its PC and mobile exclusivity and lands on the current generation of consoles.

Anyone who wants to can now pre-order a paid "Starter Pack". However, this does not change the free-to-play model.

The PC hit finally goes couch-based

Starry Studio is finally bringing the survival behemoth to consoles. It's been running on PC for two years, with the mobile versions following in 2025. Now it's our turn. The game throws you into a massive, 256-square-kilometer open world contaminated by an alien substance called Stardust. You mutate into a meta-human, use the substance, and fight against some pretty bizarre monsters.

The gameplay mixes base building, looting, and shooting. Add to that the so-called "Deviation Pals"—quirky companions like a heavily armed alpaca lady or a small blue dragon chef who defend your base or gather resources. Sounds wild. And it is.

Pre-order package for twelve euros

The game remains completely free. However, a "Starter Pack" is now available in the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store for €11,99. This includes the Meta Pass with 300 units of the in-game currency Crystgin and 30 days of premium benefits.

There's also some cosmetic stuff included. Console-specific name cards, a cradle skin, and three weapon skins are meant to sweeten the deal. Do you need it? Not really. It's purely for convenience and looks. Anyone planning to get into the game anyway will take the bonus. Everyone else can simply ignore the package.

Once Human has built a huge fanbase on PC, but sometimes suffers from performance issues. The console port will have to prove whether Starry Studio can maintain a stable frame rate on PS5 and Xbox Series. If they succeed, survival fans will get tons of content for free.

Does the wacky style with the crazy Deviant companions appeal to you, or does the free-to-play model on consoles put you off? Let me know in the comments!