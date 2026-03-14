Latest

Onimusha: Way of the Sword – PS5 release within reach

Capcom confirms: Onimusha: Way of the Sword for PS5 is almost finished. Learn all about the development status and the potential 2026 release date.

Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author
ByLukas Neumann
As a passionate gamer and analyst, Lukas Neumann covers the development of the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront.de. His journalistic focus lies in presenting complex industry topics and testing...
Follow:
No comments
Onimusha Way Of The Swords

Capcom is riding a wave of success, but one major piece of the puzzle is still missing. The developers have now provided an update on the status of "Onimusha: Way of the Sword," and according to this update, the release is imminent.

After last week's impressive Capcom Showcase Overview trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword Having seen it, one question was burning in all our minds: When will we finally be allowed to wield the katana ourselves?

Capcom has listened to the feedback and has now officially confirmed that the game is in the very final stages of development. The team is working hard on the last details to ensure a release this year. A clear sign that we won't have to wait much longer.

Miyamoto Musashi against the Genma hordes

The gameplay footage shown promises an action-packed spectacle that honors the series' roots while setting modern standards. We step into the shoes of Miyamoto Musashi in Edo-period Kyoto and take on the demonic Genma.

The combat system relies on precise timing. We absorb souls with the Oni Gauntlet, while mechanics like the Issen Counter add the necessary gameplay weight. The atmosphere in the ravaged streets of Kyoto is pleasantly dark and perfectly captures that classic sense of menace.

You may also be interested in

Resident Evil 9 PS5 Pro
Resident Evil Requiem: Voice actor on Leon Kennedy's future
pragmata teaser
Pragmata: Capcom reports millions in sales even before its earlier release
Resident Evil 9 PS5 Pro
Resident Evil Requiem: Capcom confirms story DLC and photo mode

A jam-packed year for Capcom fans

Just look at what Capcom is delivering this year: Resident Evil Requiem has already received dream ratings, monster hunter stories 3 has just been released and in April it awaits with Pragmatic the next big IP.

The fact that Onimusha is also nearing completion sends a clear message to the competition. If Capcom maintains its current pace, we could expect a final release date announcement as early as this summer. An August or September release seems increasingly likely to avoid the massive blockbuster rush in November.

The confirmation of the "final development phase" takes the wind out of the sails of the skeptics. Capcom is currently delivering a level of quality that leaves little room for concern. For us, this means: Get your consoles ready, the samurai epic is definitely coming in 2026.

Do you think Onimusha can hold its own against this year's heavyweights like GTA 6, or should Capcom opt for a quieter release window in late summer?

Tagged:
Share This Article
What do you think?
Leave a comment.
Join Now
Subscribe
Notify me
checkbox
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline feedback
View all comments

Read more ...

0
We'd love to hear your comments!x
()
x