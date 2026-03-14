Onimusha: Way of the Sword – PS5 release within reach

Capcom is riding a wave of success, but one major piece of the puzzle is still missing. The developers have now provided an update on the status of "Onimusha: Way of the Sword," and according to this update, the release is imminent.

After last week's impressive Capcom Showcase Overview trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword Having seen it, one question was burning in all our minds: When will we finally be allowed to wield the katana ourselves?

Capcom has listened to the feedback and has now officially confirmed that the game is in the very final stages of development. The team is working hard on the last details to ensure a release this year. A clear sign that we won't have to wait much longer.

Miyamoto Musashi against the Genma hordes

The gameplay footage shown promises an action-packed spectacle that honors the series' roots while setting modern standards. We step into the shoes of Miyamoto Musashi in Edo-period Kyoto and take on the demonic Genma.

The combat system relies on precise timing. We absorb souls with the Oni Gauntlet, while mechanics like the Issen Counter add the necessary gameplay weight. The atmosphere in the ravaged streets of Kyoto is pleasantly dark and perfectly captures that classic sense of menace.

📝 Weekly Oni Memo #36



Thank you all so much for all the positive comments you've shared for last week's Capcom Spotlight. We're glad to see so many of you say you can't wait to know when the game will be released! The whole team is now working on the final stages of… pic.twitter.com/ESOw5887k7 — Onimusha (@OnimushaGame) March 13, 2026

A jam-packed year for Capcom fans

Just look at what Capcom is delivering this year: Resident Evil Requiem has already received dream ratings, monster hunter stories 3 has just been released and in April it awaits with Pragmatic the next big IP.

The fact that Onimusha is also nearing completion sends a clear message to the competition. If Capcom maintains its current pace, we could expect a final release date announcement as early as this summer. An August or September release seems increasingly likely to avoid the massive blockbuster rush in November.

The confirmation of the "final development phase" takes the wind out of the sails of the skeptics. Capcom is currently delivering a level of quality that leaves little room for concern. For us, this means: Get your consoles ready, the samurai epic is definitely coming in 2026.

Do you think Onimusha can hold its own against this year's heavyweights like GTA 6, or should Capcom opt for a quieter release window in late summer?