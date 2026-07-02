Onimusha: Way of the Sword — Release brought forward to early September

Onimusha: Way of the Sword will be released on September 4, 2026 for PS5. Capcom has surprisingly moved the release of the action-adventure game forward by three weeks.

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ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Onimusha Way Of The Sword Art

Onimusha: Way of the Sword will be released on September 4, 2026, three weeks earlier than originally planned by Capcom. The action-adventure game thus follows the usual trend of industry delays, bringing forward its release from September 25.

Strategic escape from the release wave

Capcom corrected Their own plans from last week. At their in-house digital event, September 25th was still firmly on the calendar. This date would have placed the game on the same weekend as "Control Resonant" and "Silent Hill: Townfall".

A logistical blunder for a franchise that's been on hiatus for 20 years. The new release date eases the pressure. However, the beginning of September won't be entirely without competition. The game launches exactly one day after "The Blood of Dawnwalker." "Marvel's Wolverine" follows a week later.

Due to the short deadline, the development studio is converting the planned pre-order bonuses into an "Early Adopter" promotion. Anyone who acquires the title by the original deadline of September 25th will receive the "Lion Dog" talisman and the "Sealed Curse" skin at no additional cost.

Technical maturity in the RE-Engine framework

The earlier release date signals one thing above all: production is underway. There are clearly no delays in polishing. Capcom is using the tried-and-tested RE Engine for the comeback, which already delivered stable frame pacing and clean texture pipelines in Resident Evil.

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Onimusha Way Of The Sword Art
Onimusha: Way of the Sword – Game overview shows brutal boss fight

The combat system focuses on calculated duels rather than frantic button-mashing. Real sword fighters were digitized using motion capture for the animations. The playable demo on the PS5 already demonstrates stable performance in Performance mode, aiming for a constant 60 frames per second. This is the technological foundation required for the game's precise counter-attack mechanics.

The early release date is a rare but calculated move. Capcom is saving "Onimusha: Way of the Sword" from certain oblivion in the packed autumn release season and demonstrating confidence in its gold status. For players, this means: those who want to test the combat system in advance, access the current demoThe game progress will grant additional in-game advantages at the final launch on September 4th. Based on current information, no technical risks are expected due to the early launch.

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Crypto
2. July 2026 08: 00

Awesome, I'm eagerly awaiting my plan!
AC black flag remake (July)
Marvel token (August)
Sinking City 2 (August)
Onimusha (September)
Wolverine (September)
Phantom Zero (October)
Gears E-day (October)
No GTA 6 (November)
Leftovers (December)

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Crydog
2. July 2026 08: 32
Reply to  Crypto

Lol, I deleted the "g" from my comment ^^

Last edited 1 hour ago by Crydog
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