Only on PlayStation? How Sony and Xbox are redrawing boundaries

Just before Gamescom, Sony and Xbox have changed their tune. A new PS5 ad suddenly advertises "Only on PS5" again, while Xbox makes the competitor's logo disappear from its own trailers.

Sony turns back the clock

In a new trailer, Sony is once again resorting to old-school tactics. "Marvel's Wolverine," "Saros," "Gran Turismo 7," "God of War: Laufey," "Astro Bot," and "Ghost of Yotei" are all prominently advertised as PS5 exclusives. Anyone who's been paying attention in recent years knows that this phrase had practically disappeared. Sony has consistently released its single-player blockbusters on PC.

Now a complete reversal. Reports already surfaced in March. the hintThat Tokyo wants to round off its PC strategy for major single-player titles. References to later PC releases gradually disappeared. Internally, PlayStation boss Hermen Hulst is said to have clarified that titles like "Marvel's Wolverine" or "Ghost of Yotei" will remain console exclusives. The new commercial now makes these rumors extremely plausible. Sony wants to boost the value of the PS5 hardware again. If the games no longer automatically come to PC, its own console becomes a strong selling point once more.

Xbox is keeping quiet about the PS5

Looking at Redmond makes the picture truly bizarre. Xbox is pursuing a multi-platform strategy, but seems ashamed of it in its marketing. A new clip for "Minecraft Dungeons 2" on its own channel only mentions Xbox Series X|S and PC. The announced PS5 version? Mentioned in the previous trailer, now wiped clean.

The same thing is happening with the new "Fable": the latest teaser doesn't mention any platforms at all. This is pure strategy. Xbox can't take back the PS5 releases; they simply don't want to offer Sony's hardware a free showcase anymore. They're selling the games over there, but keeping quiet about it internally.

The return of empty phrases

This isn't about a genuine return to the old days. The business models are far too intertwined. It's about communication based on exclusivity.

Sony is once again loudly proclaiming that certain games are only available on their platform. Xbox, on the other hand, prefers to downplay its competitor's name to avoid completely devaluing its own hardware brand. The marketing differentiates itself, while the reality behind it remains highly intertwined. True exclusivity isn't back. But its rhetoric certainly is.

The publishers' game of hide-and-seek is pure strategy ahead of Gamescom. Sony needs incentives to buy the PS5, while Xbox wants to save its own ecosystem without forgoing PS5 sales revenue. For us gamers, the actual platforms themselves won't change much in the end, but the tone of the game will.

Would you buy a PS5 if Sony really pulls the plug on PC releases of blockbusters like Wolverine?