Latest

ONTOS Gameplay Look: Disembodied in the Rat Server

Lukas Author 2026
By
Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
Follow:
2 MinRead
No comments

The new gameplay footage for ONTOS shows a disturbing experiment at the Hotel Samsara. Dr. Crombie loses his body to a rat server.

ONTOS

The development studio has released new gameplay scenes for "ONTOS", showing a disturbing experiment in the remodeled moon hotel Samsara.

You control the protagonist Aditi, who navigates through the abandoned rooms in search of answers and ends up in the laboratory of scientist Dr. Crombie.

Brain transfer at Hotel Samsara

In the scenes shown, Aditi encounters a biological server rack full of rats in the laboratory. Dr. Crombie had intended to clone his consciousness to compare the copy with his original mind. The experiment went wrong. His mind is now trapped in the system, while his human body sits motionless in front of the equipment.

The gameplay requires direct interaction with the apparatus via various cables and switches. Dialogues unfold in real time as you manipulate the mechanics. One wrong move severs the main line. Crombie's human shell dies, his mind remains trapped within the rodent network.

Nerve-wracking or playfully rigid?

The scene thrives on its oppressive atmosphere, and the scientist's helplessness is immediately transferred to the player. The system is sensitive to incorrect actions and creates genuine pressure.

More Read

ONTOS
Frictional Games showcases disturbing gameplay of ONTOS: rats, morality, and Stellan Skarsgård
ONTOS
ONTOS postponed: SOMA successor won't arrive until 2027
ONTOS
ONTOS reveals: Frictional Games opens the door to a sci-fi mystery

The question of true freedom of play remains open. Whether we as players are truly making dynamic decisions with different outcomes, or merely working through a predetermined sequence of actions, is something the material hasn't yet shown.

With this video, "ONTOS" delivers an extremely powerful premise for fans of psychological thrillers. The forced decision involved in pulling out the cables leaves a truly unsettling feeling in your gut.

Would you have pulled Crombie's main cable without warning if a panicked dialogue under time pressure had tempted you to do so?

Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

PS5 Pro Enhanced: Sony puts pressure on Rockstar for GTA 6

Sony's criteria for the PS5 Pro Enhanced Badge set Rockstar apart in GTA…

9 comments

Rockstar officially announces GTA Roleplay – and this could be important for GTA 6

Rockstar Games is launching NoPixel V exclusively on its own launcher. Regarding the test field…

No comments

PlayStation Plus in September 2026: Four new games available for download now

The PS Plus lineup for September 2026 is here: Sniper Elite Resistance, MLB…

4 comments

You Might Also Like