ONTOS Gameplay Look: Disembodied in the Rat Server

The development studio has released new gameplay scenes for "ONTOS", showing a disturbing experiment in the remodeled moon hotel Samsara.

You control the protagonist Aditi, who navigates through the abandoned rooms in search of answers and ends up in the laboratory of scientist Dr. Crombie.

Brain transfer at Hotel Samsara

In the scenes shown, Aditi encounters a biological server rack full of rats in the laboratory. Dr. Crombie had intended to clone his consciousness to compare the copy with his original mind. The experiment went wrong. His mind is now trapped in the system, while his human body sits motionless in front of the equipment.

The gameplay requires direct interaction with the apparatus via various cables and switches. Dialogues unfold in real time as you manipulate the mechanics. One wrong move severs the main line. Crombie's human shell dies, his mind remains trapped within the rodent network.

Nerve-wracking or playfully rigid?

The scene thrives on its oppressive atmosphere, and the scientist's helplessness is immediately transferred to the player. The system is sensitive to incorrect actions and creates genuine pressure.

The question of true freedom of play remains open. Whether we as players are truly making dynamic decisions with different outcomes, or merely working through a predetermined sequence of actions, is something the material hasn't yet shown.

With this video, "ONTOS" delivers an extremely powerful premise for fans of psychological thrillers. The forced decision involved in pulling out the cables leaves a truly unsettling feeling in your gut.

Would you have pulled Crombie's main cable without warning if a panicked dialogue under time pressure had tempted you to do so?