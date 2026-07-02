ONTOS postponed: SOMA successor won't arrive until 2027

The sci-fi mystery thriller ONTOS has been officially delayed from 2026 to 2027. Developer Frictional Games and publisher Kepler Interactive need more time for their ambitious lunar adventure on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Frictional Games needs more time on the moon

The Swedish studio behind SOMA and Amnesia has pulled the plug. ONTOS will no longer be released this year as planned. According to the developers, it's their biggest and most complex project to date. The profound story and player freedom demand everything from the creators. To bring this massive vision to the screen without compromise, the release has been pushed back to next year. Quality takes time.

For us players, this means one thing above all: waiting for the abandoned moon hotel Samsara. Frictional Games is fully committed to the immersive sim principle in ONTOS. You freely explore the station, complete morally questionable "experiments," and must live with the consequences of your decisions.

It's obvious that such a system with countless gameplay paths is extremely prone to errors during development. Therefore, every additional month spent on polishing is money well spent.

Bitter, but absolutely necessary

Delays are always annoying. But for Frictional Games, this move is the best sign. The studio has never delivered shallow, mass-produced games. When the developers say that the scope and philosophical layers of the story require more time, you believe them. SOMA was a masterpiece of dense atmosphere. ONTOS aims to surpass it. We'd rather wait another year than be served up an unfinished, bug-ridden mess.

What do you think? Is the premise of it being a spiritual successor to SOMA enough for you to easily bridge the waiting time until 2027, or is the project losing momentum for you now?