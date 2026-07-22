Original Xbox classics now run natively on PC: Backwards compatibility officially expanded

Microsoft is bringing console backward compatibility to Windows systems and handhelds. Four classic games will be available at launch, including PC graphics options and announced achievement support.

Microsoft has enabled direct emulation of original Xbox games for Windows PCs and handhelds. Select console titles can now be played via the Xbox app on Windows 11. The service launches as an early release and initially includes four titles from the first Xbox generation: "BLiNX: The Time Sweeper," "Conker: Live and Reloaded," "Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge," and "Fuzion Frenzy."

The software is included at no extra cost in all Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. Those who already own digital licenses for these games on their console can access the PC versions without repurchase thanks to Xbox Play Anywhere.

Technical adjustments and performance specifications

The port isn't based on simple HD remasters, but integrates graphics menus directly into the Xbox app's emulation layer. Users can adjust settings such as up to 4x resolution upscaling, VSync, anisotropic filtering, and advanced anti-aliasing modes. They can also switch between fullscreen and windowed modes. The four launch titles, as well as upcoming backward compatibility games featuring Xbox achievements, are expected to be updated later this year.

The minimum requirements are moderate, but absolutely require Windows 11.

Minimum requirements:

GPU: Nvidia GTX 950 / AMD Radeon RX 550 / Intel Arc A310

Nvidia GTX 950 / AMD Radeon RX 550 / Intel Arc A310 CPU: Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / AMD Ryzen Z2 A

Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / AMD Ryzen Z2 A Random access memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Operating system: Windows 11

Recommended system configuration:

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6800 / Intel Arc A770

Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6800 / Intel Arc A770 CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme

Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Graphics API / VRAM: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 11), 8GB VRAM

DirectX 12 (Feature Level 11), 8GB VRAM Random access memory: 8 GB RAM

The strategy behind the PC catalog

Microsoft is thus closing a glaring gap in its own ecosystem. While some titles from the Xbox 360 and Xbox One era exist as PC ports, original Xbox games remained inaccessible on PC outside of unofficial emulators. However, the phased release also demonstrates the effort involved: it's not a blanket unlocking of the entire library, but rather a gradual evaluation of individual licenses and technologies.

This move primarily targets the growing market of gaming handhelds like the ROG Xbox Ally. On smaller screens, the lack of widescreen hacks or frame rate limits is less of an issue than on large PC monitors.

A long overdue step for preserving older titles. The technical implementation, with graphics upscaling and cross-buy via Play Anywhere, is impressive on paper. However, the true value of the initiative hinges on the frequency of future game releases. Four titles are proof of concept, nothing more.