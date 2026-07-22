Latest

Original Xbox classics now run natively on PC: Backwards compatibility officially expanded

Mark Avatar 2026
By
Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
Follow:
3 MinRead
1 comment

Xbox backward compatibility is coming to PC and handhelds. Launching with 4 original Xbox games like Conker, Play Anywhere, Game Pass, and graphical features.

Xbox Logo 2026

Microsoft is bringing console backward compatibility to Windows systems and handhelds. Four classic games will be available at launch, including PC graphics options and announced achievement support.

Microsoft has enabled direct emulation of original Xbox games for Windows PCs and handhelds. Select console titles can now be played via the Xbox app on Windows 11. The service launches as an early release and initially includes four titles from the first Xbox generation: "BLiNX: The Time Sweeper," "Conker: Live and Reloaded," "Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge," and "Fuzion Frenzy."

The software is included at no extra cost in all Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. Those who already own digital licenses for these games on their console can access the PC versions without repurchase thanks to Xbox Play Anywhere.

Technical adjustments and performance specifications

The port isn't based on simple HD remasters, but integrates graphics menus directly into the Xbox app's emulation layer. Users can adjust settings such as up to 4x resolution upscaling, VSync, anisotropic filtering, and advanced anti-aliasing modes. They can also switch between fullscreen and windowed modes. The four launch titles, as well as upcoming backward compatibility games featuring Xbox achievements, are expected to be updated later this year.

The minimum requirements are moderate, but absolutely require Windows 11.

More Read

Xbox Destroyed
Fifty days on the board: Engineering chief is already leaving Xbox again
Game Pass X Meta
Xbox Game Pass Starter lands in Meta's Horizon+ subscription
Xbox Logo Red
Microsoft caves after shitstorm: The miraculous cure for “irreversible” data deletions

Minimum requirements:

  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 950 / AMD Radeon RX 550 / Intel Arc A310
  • CPU: Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / AMD Ryzen Z2 A
  • Random access memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Operating system: Windows 11

Recommended system configuration:

  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6800 / Intel Arc A770
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme
  • Graphics API / VRAM: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 11), 8GB VRAM
  • Random access memory: 8 GB RAM

The strategy behind the PC catalog

Microsoft is thus closing a glaring gap in its own ecosystem. While some titles from the Xbox 360 and Xbox One era exist as PC ports, original Xbox games remained inaccessible on PC outside of unofficial emulators. However, the phased release also demonstrates the effort involved: it's not a blanket unlocking of the entire library, but rather a gradual evaluation of individual licenses and technologies.

This move primarily targets the growing market of gaming handhelds like the ROG Xbox Ally. On smaller screens, the lack of widescreen hacks or frame rate limits is less of an issue than on large PC monitors.

A long overdue step for preserving older titles. The technical implementation, with graphics upscaling and cross-buy via Play Anywhere, is impressive on paper. However, the true value of the initiative hinges on the frequency of future game releases. Four titles are proof of concept, nothing more.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
SOURCES:Xbox Wire
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Crydog
22. July 2026 19: 21

That would be awesome if I could finally play Tekken Tag Tournament 2 on my PC one day.

0
Reply

The Trends

Ghost Recon Wildlands Definitive Edition: Ubisoft confirms reveal on August 6th.

Ubisoft responds to the Ghost Recon Wildlands leaks! On August 6th…

2 comments

Horizon 3: Mock reviews are already underway – Familiar gameplay formula for PS6 in development

According to insiders, Horizon 3 is already undergoing testing for PS5 and…

4 comments

Sony could make PS5 discs the universal hardware hurdle for the PS6.

Using PS5 discs on the PS6: A new download system could enable universal discs…

7 comments

You Might Also Like