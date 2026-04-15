Outbound needs more time: Release of the camper RPG postponed to May

Silver Lining Interactive has postponed the launch of "Outbound" to May 14th to iron out some last-minute technical issues. Despite the delay, the popular demo will remain playable for a longer period as compensation.

The release of “OutboundThe release has been postponed from April 23rd to May 14th, 2026, as the developers identified critical performance issues shortly before completion. Silver Lining Interactive and Square Glade Games are taking this drastic step to prevent a bumpy launch across the various platforms.

The reason for the pit stop

According to the team, the decision was made due to a specific problem that surfaced late in the certification process. With a multi-platform release – Outbound is launching simultaneously for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S – such a bug is a serious issue. If the "cozy experience" is disrupted by frame rate drops or bugs, the gameplay, which relies on slowing down and leisurely expanding your camper, immediately loses its appeal.

The fact that the developers are investing three additional weeks here is a classic move for a small studio: they simply cannot afford to ruin the good reputation they have built with the strong demo through a technically flawed launch.

A consolation prize for hobby campers

In direct response to fan disappointment, the developers are extending the availability of the free demo. Originally slated to go offline earlier, it will now remain playable on Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S until May 12th.

That's a fair deal. Anyone who's already had a taste of the game knows that crafting and self-sufficient living in the bus have a very specific appeal. Keeping the demo open longer maintains the momentum and gives undecided players more time to experience the gameplay for themselves before the full release.

The delay is certainly annoying for everyone who wanted to jump in at the end of April, but it's strategically spot on. Three weeks isn't an eternity in the development cycle, but it's often enough to optimize the day-one patch so that the gameplay is flawless from the very first minute. Outbound thrives on its atmosphere; any technical hiccups would be pure poison. The hype remains high because communication is transparent and the extended demo eases the pain.