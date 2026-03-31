Outbound: Demo released for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

The open-world camping simulation "Outbound" is now available as a demo for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, ahead of the full game's release on April 23. Players on current-generation consoles can thus get their first access to the core mechanics of the title, which focuses on upgrading a self-sufficient camper van and exploring a stylized game world.

The console version released today in PlayStation Store It covers a significant portion of the first map. Players can test the central feature – the camper van's interior and exterior. This includes crafting aspects as well as growing plants directly on the vehicle to simulate sustainable self-sufficiency. The demo supports both single-player mode and cooperative gameplay with friends.

Alongside the launch on home consoles, a comprehensive update for the demo was rolled out on the Nintendo Switch 2. According to the developers, targeted optimizations were made to improve performance and gameplay on the new hardware generation.

The "cozy game" genre on powerful hardware

"Outbound" occupies the niche of so-called "cozy games," but technically relies on a detailed, stylized open world. The fact that the demo is only now being released for PS5 and Xbox suggests a final polishing process for the controller controls and interface.

In contrast to its PC predecessor or similar titles like "Pacific Drive", which focuses on survival horror, "Outbound" takes a purely relaxed approach without time pressure or combat mechanics.

For console players, the demo is an important decision-making tool before the April release. The performance on the Xbox Series S and the implementation of the controls for the build menu without a mouse should be critically examined. Switch 2 players will now benefit from a more stable frame rate, which is often the crucial weak point for open-world titles on handheld hybrid systems.