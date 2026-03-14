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Outbound: Explore the open world together in a camper in the multiplayer trailer

Outbound Multiplayer Trailer: Experience 4-player co-op fun on the mobile base. Released on April 23, 2026 for PC & console. Watch the trailer now!

Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author
ByLukas Neumann
As a passionate gamer and analyst, Lukas Neumann covers the development of the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront.de. His journalistic focus lies in presenting complex industry topics and testing...
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Life on four wheels is finally getting some backup. Silver Lining Interactive and Square Glade Games unveiled the multiplayer trailer for "Outbound" at the Future Games Showcase. Four players, one van, absolute freedom. Anyone who doesn't fancy solo road trips can enlist their friends starting April 23, 2026.

Players share a mobile base, build together, and decorate the box until it feels like home. Whether gathering resources or tending the rooftop garden, everyone finds their place. This is no longer a niche project. The demo on Steam already shows what's in store: exploration, crafting, and a true co-op experience.

Anyone who misses this has only themselves to blame.

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