Outbound: Free Fishing Update Now Playable

Outbound brings the Fishing Update to PC and consoles. Fishing, new fish, and more building options for your camper van await you for free.

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Patrick Held
Patrick Avatar 2026
ByPatrick Held
He's been part of the PlayStation world since day one. As a tech enthusiast and skeptic, Patrick delivers in-depth analyses and uncomfortable truths about hardware and software. His focus: meticulous detail rather than...
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Outbound

The cozy camper van adventure "Outbound" has received its first major content update, which is now available for free download on PC and all consoles.

The developers at Square Glade Games and Silver Lining Interactive are introducing a completely new mechanic to the game with the so-called "Fishing Update." The timing is perfect. The title celebrated an extremely successful launch in May, attracting over a quarter of a million players within just a few weeks.

Fishing and crafting without stress

The free expansion introduces a full-fledged fishing system that seamlessly integrates into the game's relaxed rhythm. You can now craft various levels of fishing rods and hunt for dozens of unique fish species in the different biomes.

Those who prefer tinkering with their vehicles will also find something to enjoy. The update delivers new build options, allowing for even more personalized interior design. More decorations for your home on wheels – that's always a hit with the community.

This content update is incredibly important for the game. The mix of base building, vehicle automation, and exploration thrives on its atmosphere and the freedom to discover everything at your own pace. The new features expand upon this foundation without unnecessarily complicating the proven gameplay. It's exactly the content the community needed after the successful launch month.

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The Fishing Update doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it doesn't need to. It delivers exactly the feel-good content players have been asking for on their road trips. It's a strong sign from the developers to reward the current hype with free support.

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