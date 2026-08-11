Over the Hill: PC players start in October, console players wait until 2027.

Funselektor will deliver new content for off-road enthusiasts on PC in October, while console players will have to wait a little longer. The new off-road adventure from the creators of "art of rally" will send us through the wilderness on Steam starting October 14, 2026.

PC gets to go out first

The release plan is set and clearly divides the platforms. PC gamers will get their hands on the game in just a few months. Those on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or Switch 2, however, will have to wait until 2027. That's a noticeable gap. Funselektor, together with Strelka Games, is fully committed to the PC community for the launch.

The game revolves around the Exploring rugged landscapesYou'll be driving off-road vehicles inspired by classics from the 60s to the 80s. Whether alone or in co-op with up to three friends, you'll battle your way through muddy terrain using winches and wooden planks. Dynamic weather and day-night cycles constantly change the routes. It's not about lap times; the journey is the destination.

Key Features

Off-road exploration solo or in co-op with up to three friends, including tools such as winches and planks.

Explore diverse biomes such as forests, lakes and mountains with cabins, viewpoints and portal crossings.

Dynamic weather and day-night cycles directly affect the environment and routes.

In-game camera for photographing landscapes and documenting local wildlife.

Vehicle customization through found upgrades, equipment, colors, and cosmetic adjustments from dealers.

With "Art of Rally," the developers have proven they have a strong feel for driving physics and atmosphere. The focus on co-op and free exploration sounds incredibly appealing for relaxed after-work sessions. The fact that the console versions won't arrive until 2027 pulls the plug on some of the players for now. However, if the PC launch in October goes smoothly from a technical standpoint, we can expect a real hidden gem.

Do you need the intense competition against the clock in an off-road game, or does this slower-paced co-op journey appeal to you?