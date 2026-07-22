Palworld 1.0: 1,8 million sales prove Pocketpair's market power

Since the launch of version 1.0 on July 10th, the development studio Pocketpair has sold an estimated 1,8 million additional units of "Palworld". The current sales figures impressively demonstrate that the franchise retains its unwavering momentum even two and a half years after the initial hype.

Steam forms the undisputed foundation of success

Unofficial analysis data from Alinea Analytics now puts the total sales of "Palworld" at around 30,5 million units. This means the title has generated revenue of approximately 700 million US dollars since its initial debut.

Over 86 percent of all purchases are made on Steam. Since [date/time period] alone... the release of the full version 1.0 Valve secured over 1,5 million sales on PC. The remaining units are distributed between the PlayStation 5 with approximately 300.000 sales and the Xbox platforms with around 70.000 units. The lower figures on Xbox are explained by the direct integration of the title into Game Pass.

The player numbers confirm market leadership in the genre.

Across all platforms, Pocketpair boasts a total player base of over 40 million. Approximately 65 percent of the active community is currently on Steam. Xbox and Game Pass together account for 31 percent. The PlayStation 5 accounts for four percent of active users.

The market clearly demonstrates that a strong PC foundation is key for modern service and survival titles. While console buyers often hesitate with multiplatform releases or rely solely on subscription models, the PC gaming base delivers reliable full-price revenue. "Palworld" has thus firmly established itself as one of the most successful new gaming IPs of recent years.

For players, the success of version 1.0 clearly demonstrates that Pocketpair delivers. The community remains loyal to the game, and further development is on a sound financial footing. Which logo is on the console is completely irrelevant. In the end, it's the quality of the content that matters.