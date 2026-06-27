Palworld 1.0: 27 pages of patch notes overwhelm managers

Pocketpair is releasing a massive update on its official launch day, July 10th. Players should prepare for significant changes that will completely overhaul the game.

Chaos behind the scenes

The developers of Palworld are about to the final release Under immense pressure, Communications Director Bucky is officially losing his mind while formatting the patch notes. A whopping 27 PDF pages packed with changes, adjustments, and new content lie before him. This isn't a small hotfix. This is a massive undertaking.

Pocketpair promises the biggest update in the game's history. Confirmed features already include endgame content centered around the World Tree, new weapons, and new allies like Puffolt and Sekhmet. In addition, there's a completely new region with floating islands.

The sheer number of adjustments is so vast that the developers strongly recommend a complete restart for experienced players. Your old save files will be retained, but you'll only experience the new progression system with a fresh character.

Losing my mind trying to make nice patch notes for Palworld 1.0…who'd have thought that, *checks notes*, 27 pdf pages of changes and additions would be hard to make neat 😣 — Bucky | Palworld (@Bucky_cm) June 26, 2026

More than just fine-tuning

The sheer number of pages shows that Pocketpair is tackling the game's foundations. Anyone who thought version 1.0 would just be a bug-fixed rehash of the Early Access version is sorely mistaken. The leap to Xbox, PS5, and PC will be radical. The journey to the World Tree has been completely restructured. This means, conversely, that balancing, spawn rates, and possibly entire mechanics will change noticeably.

At the same time, the studio makes it clear: This is just the beginning. Support will continue seamlessly after July 10th, even if they don't intend to directly compete with the content dimensions of a No Man's Sky.

The warning about the 27 pages is the best sign for the release. Pocketpair isn't resting on its laurels, but is delivering a massive wave of content right on time for launch. The recommended restart shows just how profound the changes to the gameplay loop really are. This is going to be intense.

Will you head straight to the World Tree on July 10th with your old high-level character, or will you start completely from scratch for the full 1.0 experience?