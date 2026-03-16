Palworld 1.0: The survival experience the genre has been waiting for?

Pocketpair is preparing for the final launch. Version 1.0 of "Palworld" is still scheduled for release this year. According to John Buckley, Lead of Publishing, the goal is nothing less than "delivering the survival crafting game everyone has always wanted."

While details of version 1.0 have been kept under wraps so far, the recent interview with GamesRadar paints a clear picture of a complete overhaul that goes far beyond simply adding new content.

The evolution of the survival crafting genre

The survival genre has its roots and greatest successes traditionally on Steam. Buckley categorizes the genre as a very specific field in which each player has their own ideal idea of ​​how mechanics such as resource management, crafting, and exploration should interact.

With the 1.0 release, Pocketpair is pursuing the approach of combining these often very different expectations into one package. They want to create a game in which the community can completely lose itself – a goal that gets to the heart of the survival experience.

Comprehensive overhaul instead of simple content updates

The most important news for active players: There will be no "force wipe". Existing characters in "Pal world“These changes can therefore be carried over to the full version. Nevertheless, Buckley strongly recommends a complete restart. The reason for this is the massive overhaul of the entire game structure.”

Instead of just focusing on the endgame, the team has focused on the entire gameplay:

Early-Game: Revised entry phases and new mechanics are intended to make the start smoother.

Revised entry phases and new mechanics are intended to make the start smoother. Mid-Game: This part of the game, often criticized as the "grind phase", will be given more substance.

This part of the game, often criticized as the "grind phase", will be given more substance. Endgame: A significant amount of new content will be integrated here to guarantee long-term motivation for experienced players.

According to Buckley, the game will change "from beginning to end." Therefore, anyone who simply loads their old save file will miss out on an essential part of the new gameplay experience, according to the developer.

Technically, the release target remains 2026. Since Pocketpair classifies the 1.0 update as "Top Secret," specific patch notes regarding performance optimizations or dedicated server features are still lacking, but the scope of the announced changes suggests profound interventions in the balancing and system architecture.

Survival fans should be prepared for the world of Palworld to have a fundamentally different dynamic after the update.