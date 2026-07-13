Palworld 1.0 explodes: Successful relaunch after Early Access

The leap out of Early Access has catapulted "Palworld" back to the top of the gaming world. On Sunday evening, over 850.000 players simultaneously crowded onto the Steam servers – the absolute peak since the launch hype in early 2024.

Pocketpair has thus proven that this survival monster is anything but a flash in the pan. In recent months, the game had become stagnant, with peak player numbers between 25.000 and 50.000. Now, there's no sign of that. Combined with the PS5 and Xbox Game Pass figures, the full version easily surpasses the million mark. This is a real statement against the ongoing slump in the genre.

Consoles are getting on par: Full crossplay at launch

PC gamers have the numbers on their side, but the console community is finally on equal footing. Version 1.0 finally brings full crossplay between PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. And most importantly: feature parity. No more delayed updates for consoles, no more special treatment.

The only downside is the Nintendo Switch. Due to the ongoing patent lawsuit, a port for this platform is off the table indefinitely. However, on the remaining platforms, the game runs absolutely flawlessly. This significantly boosts server load.

Gigantic chunk of content with version 1.0

The studio didn't just increment the version number; they completely revamped half the game. Almost every mechanic was touched. The centerpiece is the new sky region.Sunreach"With floating islands above the old map, this really fuels the urge for vertical exploration. Increasing the maximum level from 65 to 80 has a profound impact on progression, because the new levels are tied to ancient technologies. So you're not grinding for a mundane number, but for genuinely new gameplay."

In addition, 72 completely new PALS have been added. The index now stands at 287 species. Significant improvements have also been made to the graphics and audio, resulting in a much more stable frame rate, especially on consoles. The game finally feels finished.

Pocketpair has turned things around. Version 1.0 delivers exactly what the community has been demanding for over two years. The overwhelming response shows just how hungry people were for the finished version. The content is great. The performance is perfect. Period.

Did you reactivate your old save file on the servers, or are you starting completely fresh for the floating islands of Sunreach?