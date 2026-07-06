Palworld 1.0: Offshore bases & new raids at launch

Palworld 1.0 will be released on July 10, 2026, officially ending its two-and-a-half-year Early Access phase on PC, Xbox, and PS5. According to developer Pocketpair, the final launch will include a massive content package, with patch notes spanning a staggering 27 pages.

The developers are significantly expanding the existing base-building system. We'll soon be able to relocate our storage areas directly onto the water and construct true offshore bases. New building components and structures should finally make the dream of owning a fortress on the beach or in the sea a reality.

This was long overdue. Anyone who spends hours hauling resources doesn't want to be thwarted by rigid construction limits.

Reworked bosses and more vibrant islands

The iconic boss towers and their rulers are also receiving a complete overhaul. The battles are intended to be more dynamic and demand significantly more tactical skill. The familiar Wildlife Sanctuaries are also undergoing fundamental changes. They will gain their own ecosystems, dome barriers, surveillance drones, and exclusive crafting materials.

In addition, there are story-driven missions, completely new regions, and new Pals. One of the new creatures can even transform into a powerful two-handed sword in combat. To make exploration without outside help easier, the team is also adding a new wingsuit to the game.

6 days to Palworld 1.0, launching on July 10th!



New base structures, furniture, building parts, and… offshore building!



Raid mechanics also overhauled!



Show off your bases in the replies 👀 pic.twitter.com/UbUMDT99yD — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) July 4, 2026

Pocketpair isn't delivering a simple bug-fix patch just to get rid of the Early Access label. The 27 pages of patch notes and the profound changes to the game world show that the foundation has been addressed. The launch on July 10th will reveal whether the new systems mesh seamlessly. The signs are extremely promising.

Which feature from the massive patch notes Retreat to the islands – are you tempted by building an offshore base or do you want to take on the revamped boss towers?